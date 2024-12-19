West Ham United could attempt to sign a "tailor-made" striker in January, with manager Julen Lopetegui in need of a new centre-forward option as he looks to save his job and get supporters back on side.

West Ham looking to reinvest funds in "top class" centre-forward

Multiple reports have indicated that the Irons are back in the market for a new striker, with Niclas Fullkrug's arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer not exactly working out as most would have hoped.

The 31-year-old Germany international was sidelined with a persistent achilles tendon injury, which kept him out for over two months, and has scored just one goal for West Ham in all competitions as a result.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #18 16/12/2024 Bournemouth (A) Premier League 1-1 #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

As Fullkrug continues to battle his way back to full fitness, Lopetegui has utilised star winger Jarrod Bowen as a makeshift striker, with Danny Ings failing to establish himself as their first-choice since arriving from Aston Villa and Michail Antonio sidelined for at least a year after his horrific car crash.

West Ham insiders, like ExWHUemployee, now share what top sources within the club are saying about the prospect of signing a new number nine as a result of their misfortune in the forward areas. Ex relays information that the Hammers are becoming more open to parting company with star winger Mohammed Kudus to fund the potential acquisition of a "top class" centre-forward, with West Ham demanding as much as £100 million to sell the Ghanaian in January.

One striker who's been linked on a regular basis lately, and could be available on a temporary deal next month, is Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson.

The Seagulls have set a £60 million asking price for clubs to sign him permanently, amid interest from West Ham and other Premier League sides, but it is also believed that they're ready to green-light a loan in January so he can acquire more game time elsewhere.

West Ham could attempt January deal for "tailor-made" Evan Ferguson

Journalist Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast (via West Ham Zone), claims that Ferguson is "tailor-made" and "perfect" for West Ham.

He's also convinced that the east Londoners could try to prise him away from the Amex when the winter window reopens, with Lopetegui desperately in need of a new striking option.

“The player that I’ve put in here who I think represents a mild transfer gamble that’s worth the punt is Evan Ferguson," said Jones.

"I think he’s perfect for West Ham, and I think they might try and do it.

“He’s available on loan from Brighton in the second half of the season. The Hammers have a limited budget. At the moment, Ferguson, when you’re looking at links, it’s looking like Leicester or Everton or Southampton. Go to West Ham.

“Ferguson, I think, is tailor-made for the job that they’ve got in the second half of the season, and it won’t surprise me if this one actually ends up coming true."