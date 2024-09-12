West Ham United could still be set for new talks to sign a "fantastic" free agent for manager Julen Lopetegui, with the player still available and looking for a club after a failed move to Bayer Leverkusen.

West Ham hold talks with free agents as Lopetegui chases new addition

Despite signing nine new players and spending around £120 million over the summer window, it is believed technical director Tim Steidten have been looking into the free agent market lately to shore up a few key areas.

West Ham have apparently considered signing a free striker following Niclas Fullkrug's achilles tendon injury sustained on international duty with Germany, and before that, there were claims the Hammers were actively seeking another centre-back.

West Ham summer signings

From

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Max Kilman

Wolves

€47.5m

Crysencio Summerville

Leeds United

€29.3m

Niclas Fullkrug

Borussia Dortmund

€27m

Luis Guilherme

Palmeiras

€23m

Mohamadou Kante

Paris FC

Undisclosed

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man Utd

€18m

Wes Foderingham

Sheffield United

Free transfer

Guido Rodriguez

Real Betis

Free transfer

Jean-Clair Todibo

Nice

Loan transfer

Carlos Soler

PSG

Loan transfer

West Ham summer departures

To

Fee (Transfermarkt)

Flynn Downes

Southampton

€17.85m

James Ward-Prowse

Forest

Loan

Maxwel Cornet

Southampton

Loan

Nayef Aguerd

Real Sociedad

Loan

Said Benrahma

Lyon

€14.4m

Angelo Ogbonna

Watford

Free transfer

Thilo Kehrer

Monaco

€11m

Nathan Trott

FC Copenhagen

€1.5m

Ben Johnson

Ipswich Town

Free transfer

Joseph Anang

St. Patrick's Athletic

Free transfer

Indeed, West Ham held talks with ex-Sheffield United defender John Egan after his Bramall Lane exit, but the Irishman has now joined Burnley on a free transfer instead - despite playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Dagenham and Redbridge recently (ExWHUemployee).

Lopetegui was also offered a chance to sign Yusuf Yazici for West Ham, according to some reports, with the Turkey international still on the hunt for a new club after leaving Lille.

Yusuf Yazici training for Turkey

The departures of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma on loan have left Lopetegui quite short in central defence, though, with Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstaninos Mavropanos and Max Kilman standing out as his only senior central defensive options.

West Ham could hold new talks with Joel Matip

Alongside Egan, West Ham also held talks with ex-Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

The Champions League-winning ace, valued at around £7 million by Transfermarkt, is still available after seeing a late summer move to Bayer Leverkusen collapse. That is according to RUHR 24, who also suggest that West Ham could go back in for Matip with further negotiations.

The Cameroonian made over 200 appearances for Liverpool, attracting real praise for some of his performances, even if his final year at Anfield was blighted by injury.

Called "fantastic" by Jamie Carragher, his fitness record would be a concern for Lopetegui and West Ham, but Matip would also bring plenty of pedigree and experience.