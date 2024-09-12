West Ham United could still be set for new talks to sign a "fantastic" free agent for manager Julen Lopetegui, with the player still available and looking for a club after a failed move to Bayer Leverkusen.

West Ham hold talks with free agents as Lopetegui chases new addition

Despite signing nine new players and spending around £120 million over the summer window, it is believed technical director Tim Steidten have been looking into the free agent market lately to shore up a few key areas.

West Ham have apparently considered signing a free striker following Niclas Fullkrug's achilles tendon injury sustained on international duty with Germany, and before that, there were claims the Hammers were actively seeking another centre-back.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

Indeed, West Ham held talks with ex-Sheffield United defender John Egan after his Bramall Lane exit, but the Irishman has now joined Burnley on a free transfer instead - despite playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Dagenham and Redbridge recently (ExWHUemployee).

Lopetegui was also offered a chance to sign Yusuf Yazici for West Ham, according to some reports, with the Turkey international still on the hunt for a new club after leaving Lille.

The departures of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma on loan have left Lopetegui quite short in central defence, though, with Jean-Clair Todibo, Konstaninos Mavropanos and Max Kilman standing out as his only senior central defensive options.

West Ham could hold new talks with Joel Matip

Alongside Egan, West Ham also held talks with ex-Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

The Champions League-winning ace, valued at around £7 million by Transfermarkt, is still available after seeing a late summer move to Bayer Leverkusen collapse. That is according to RUHR 24, who also suggest that West Ham could go back in for Matip with further negotiations.

The Cameroonian made over 200 appearances for Liverpool, attracting real praise for some of his performances, even if his final year at Anfield was blighted by injury.

Called "fantastic" by Jamie Carragher, his fitness record would be a concern for Lopetegui and West Ham, but Matip would also bring plenty of pedigree and experience.