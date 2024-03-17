West Ham United will be buoyed by their comprehensive 5-0 victory over Freiburg on Thursday, overturning last week's one-goal deficit in the first leg, but will face a tough task in defeating Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

Sure, Unai Emery's side got brushed aside at home against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Okay, John McGinn is suspended and will miss out. But make no mistake, Villa are one of the most fluid and threatening outfits in the game right now.

Emery is the difference-maker, but so too is David Moyes the architect of West Ham's recent prosperity, and he will be convinced of his side's ability to bag three points and take a big step toward European qualification.

Michail Antonio was recalled to the starting line-up on Thursday, and he must start again to provide his outfit with the best chance of success.

Why Michail Antonio must start vs Villa

Antonio is West Ham's record scorer in the Premier League with 63 strikes, and while the veteran forward has been stifled by injuries this season, he remains a singular threat in the final third and brings out the best in his attacking teammates.

This season, the £85k-per-week ace has only posted two goals and assists apiece across 12 starting appearances in the Premier League, as per Sofascore, but he's also succeeded with 66% of his dribbles and averaged 4.3 successful duels per game.

Moreover, as per FBref, the 33-year-old ranks among the top 10% of centre-forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90.

His penetrative presence and hulking frame make him the perfect signpost for the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus to gravitate toward and find space and opportunity in the final third, with Antonio dragging defenders away.

Against Freiburg, in the second leg, he was awarded an 8/10 match rating by the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick and was praised for his menacing approach, succeeding with three of his four dribbles and winning five duels.

Given the frequency of his darting runs, it might be wise to place James Ward-Prowse in the No. 10 role today. The playmaker didn't enjoy his best performance one week ago against Burnley but Lucas Paqueta might not be fit enough to start after picking up a knock in midweek.

Why James Ward-Prowse could dominate Villa

When Ward-Prowse takes a step back, preparing to strike the dead ball on goal, a stadium full of eyes is riveted on him. He hasn't scored a direct free-kick yet for the Irons, but that day is surely going to arrive.

Most Premier League Free-kick Goals # Player Stat 1. David Beckham 18 2. James Ward-Prowse 17 3. Thierry Henry 13 3. Cristiano Ronaldo 13 3. Gianfranco Zola 13 Stats via Opta Analyst

Signed from Southampton for £30m last August, the England international enjoyed a stunning start to life in the capital and currently yields a return of five goals and 11 assists from 39 West Ham fixtures.

But the 5 foot 8 ace was woeful against Burnley and took just 23 touches in the first half, failing to win a ground duel and make a single tackle, and was deservedly hooked at the interval.

Still, he ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 19% for shot-creating actions per 90, with this skill set possibly crucial in charging the likes of Antonio and West Ham's wide forwards.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

With no McGinn or Boubacar Kamara in the Villan's engine room, Ward-Prowse, who has been described as “incredible” by Saints manager Russell Martin, might just find the perfect grounds to strut his stuff today, and if Paqueta is indeed going to be sidelined, he must be unleashed.