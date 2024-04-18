West Ham United manager David Moyes made a host of changes last weekend, presumably in preparation for this evening's clash against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

Trailing 2-0 after the first leg, the indomitable Bundesliga champions fashioning two late goals, the Hammers are up against it. A two-goal lead is needed at full-time just to stay in the tie. Xabi Alonso's team have not lost all season. West Ham have two wins in nine.

But defeat at home against Fulham in the Premier League was simultaneously a blow to the most probable route into continental competition next season and United's confidence, which will be key against Die Werkself.

Still, London Stadium will bring the noise and West Ham produced a promising performance last Thursday - Moyes said his squad has "half a chance", which might just be enough.

West Ham team news

Lucas Paqueta got himself suspended for this one in the first leg in a crushing blow to West Ham's chances of qualification. The absence of the club's creative linchpin will be keenly felt.

Tough-tackling defender Emerson Palmieri will also be absent due to suspension in a hammer blow to Moyes' Irons, while Konstantinos Mavropanos will miss out with injury.

However, in a huge boost, Moyes has confirmed that talisman Jarrod Bowen is fit to face Bayer Leverkusen after returning to training on Wednesday after injury.

He will be a massive threat, but not the only one who could cause problems tonight.

Why West Ham must unleash Tomas Soucek

The man in question is Tomas Soucek, who has been praised for his "sensational" motivating, leadership qualities by his manager, something that will be paramount ahead of the European clash.

West Ham: Top Scorers 23/24 Player Apps Goals Jarrod Bowen 40 19 Mohammed Kudus 39 13 Tomas Soucek 46 9 Lucas Paqueta 38 8 James Ward-Prowse 45 6 Stats via BBC Sport

Bowen has scored 19 goals and added eight assists from 40 matches for West Ham this season and the visitors will likely view him as the biggest threat. After all, he was the scorer of the Hammers' winning goal in the Conference League final. Soucek is just as important, however, potentially striking from sitting deep and at the centre of the action if his side is to prevail.

This season, in all competitions, Soucek, aged 29, has posted nine goals, with his innate ability to find opportunities and take them providing Moyes' side with an invaluable added dimension.

On top of this, the Czech midfielder ranks among the top 11% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for interceptions and the top 1% for clearances and aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref.

The Athletic's Roshane Thomas remarked that Soucek had "rediscovered his verve to become West Ham's talisman" this season, having flattered to deceive across large portions of the 2022/23 campaign.

His blend of attacking and defensive attributes bespeak his importance and influence, capable of contributing in many different ways and posing a problem against Alonso's side.

Furthermore, he was crucial in rebuffing the German team last week, dropping deep to add a layer of protection in the defensive third, blocking three shots, making two interceptions and making three crucial clearances, as per Sofascore.

It won't be easy; Leverkusen have probably been the best team in Europe this season and are charging toward an undefeated treble, but with Soucek's industriousness used to quell the beast in the first half, his rangy goalscoring prowess could be activated after the break to find space and fire his side toward victory.