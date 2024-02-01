West Ham United have been pushing for signings over the late stage of the January transfer market, and having completed the loan addition of centre-midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, will now look to make a last-gasp move for a winger.

David Moyes is eager to sign a striker but will bide his time until the summer, now focussing on strengthening the flanks following the likely departures of Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.

Al-Ittihad's Jota has been on the radar but with that one stuck in the mud, one journalist believes the Hammers could delve down a different road...

West Ham plotting late bid for EFL star

According to transfer insider Dean Jones - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - West Ham could return for Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto after Jota and Ibrahim Osman deals stall.

Related West Ham offered last-gasp chance to sign £47k-p/w Coufal upgrade The Hammers have the opportunity to sign the Ligue 1 defender before the deadline.

He said that it's been a "frustrating" week for the Hammers and that a move for the Italy international would "appeal", having been linked with a transfer earlier in the window.

Wilfried Gnonto is a Benrahma upgrade

Sixth in the Premier League and with a game in hand on Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion below, West Ham have been impressive once again this season but have stagnated slightly since the new year and a player such as Gnonto would be a great fit.

Jarrod Bowen has missed the past two matches because of a setback while playmaker Lucas Paqueta is out till March with a calf injury.

Gnonto has not played a prominent role under Daniel Farke in the Championship this season, starting just seven times in the league, but he was praised as a "pocket rocket" by pundit Tam McManus for his exploits in the Premier League last season, making his mark and proving one of the bright sparks as the Whites fell into the abyss.

Clinching four goals and four assists apiece despite his side's woes, the 13-cap Italy international would be a big Benrahma upgrade given that the Algerian has only landed a single assist from 22 matches this term, though more importantly, he is failing to contribute effectively in the defensive sequences.

Said Benrahma: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Long shots Defensive contribution Direct free-kicks Through balls Source: WhoScored

Gnonto, in comparison, ranks among the top 13% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Championship for pass completion, the top 1% for progressive carries, the top 21% for blocks and the top 14% for clearances, as per FBref.

Not only is he a barrelling outlet down the left flank, stretching defences and driving the ball into the danger area, but the £20k-per-week starlet is more than willing to get stuck in and this is an attractive proposition for Moyes and his system.

An "electric" - as described by pundit Sam Parkin - figure on the pitch who will only improve over the coming years, West Ham must complete a swoop for Gnonto in the next few hours, with the 20-year-old's skill set well suited to improve Moyes' side.

Portuguese winger Jota has indeed been touted with a move away from the Saudi Pro League but there have been concerns about his staggering salary and the league champions are also now willing to re-integrate him into the squad, having ostracised him following restrictions to foreign players available for inclusion.

Some reports in the player's homeland have speculated that a £13m offer would be enough to prise Gnonto away from Elland Road, and if this is the case, an official bid will surely be forthcoming.