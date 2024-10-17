Last campaign, West Ham conceded 74 goals, their worst defensive record in the past ten years. They started this campaign by conceding 11 goals in seven games, currently shipping fewer goals than they have scored (10).

From the 2020/21 season, when the Hammers finished sixth in the Premier League, conceding just 47 times, they have got progressively worse at the back each year, conceding 51 goals and finishing seventh in 2021/22, conceding 55 and ending the year 14th in 2022/23, and letting in 74 but finishing ninth in 2023/24.

West Ham goals conceded each season (Premier League) Year Goals conceded 23/24 74 22/23 55 21/22 51 20/21 47 19/20 62 Data via Transfermarkt.

West Ham could turn their attention to the transfer market again in January, despite already signing new defenders this summer, such as Max Kilman from Wolves, in order to strengthen Julen Lopetegui's defensive selection after their poor record last season.

West Ham looking at signing new defender

According to Brazilian journalist Bruno Lemos, West Ham have shown interest in Flamengo defender, Leo Ortiz, who is also attracting interest in Italy from the likes of Juventus and Fiorentina.

The 28-year-old has made 31 appearances for Flamengo, scoring one goal, providing two assists, contributing to 13 clean sheets and totalling 2,192 minutes played.

Flamengo manager, Filipe Luis, has also spoken about Ortiz recently, labelling the defender "fantastic" earlier this year. He said the 28-year-old is "reliable" and "mistake-free", which shows the trust Luis has in the defender.

These are definitely qualities Lopetegui would be looking for to improve his defence, as he aims to add experience and reliability to the back line.

How Ortiz compares to Todibo

West Ham's two right centre-back choices this season have been Jean-Clair Todibo, signed on an initial loan from Nice this summer, and Konstantinos Mavropanos, who signed from Stuttgart in 2023.

Todibo has made six appearances for the Hammers so far this season, totalling 322 minutes and contributing to two clean sheets. Mavropanos has made seven appearances this season, featuring across 540 minutes, and also contributing to two clean sheets.

So, how do the three defensive options compare?

Ortiz vs Todibo & Mavropanos comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Ortiz Todibo Mavropanos Goals + Assists 0.15 0.00 0.00 Progressive Carries 0.70 0.00 0.91 Progressive Passes 6.92 0.48 2.36 Passes Attempted 50.8 54.3 49.6 Pass Completion % 86.3% 89.5% 81.7% Passes into Final Third 5.52 1.90 2.55 Tackles 1.64 2.86 1.82 Blocks 0.85 1.90 1.82 Interceptions 0.95 0.56 1.80 Aerials Won 2.04 1.90 2.18 Stats taken from FBref

When analysing the metrics, you can see why Ortiz has been labelled "reliable", making 50.8 passes per 90, having a better completion percentage than Mavropanos, whilst also not being safe with his passing, showing a willingness and bravery to play between the lines, making 6.92 progressive passes, and 5.52 passes into the final third per 90 minutes.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

These are qualities Lopetegui wants in his central defenders, having the bravery to progress play, be comfortable on the ball, and lead by example from the back.

All of these are attributes displayed by Ortiz, who also provides a goal threat with his 0.15 goals + assists per 90 stat.

If West Ham do decide to move for Ortiz, Todibo could find himself with even more competition, as the Hammers are searching for their perfect Kilman partner in central defence, who has started the season exceptionally well, settling into life in East London nicely.