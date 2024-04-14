Highlights West Ham employed a three-man defence in their attempts to hold off Bayer Leverkusen, but must switch back to a conventional system against Fulham today.

Injuries to Bowen, Areola, and Phillips pose challenges for West Ham, but star Danny Ings could shine if given the chance to play.

With Antonio's physicality and Ings' scoring ability, Moyes should consider pairing the forwards to break down Fulham's defence.

David Moyes employed a three-man West Ham United defence against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday evening to negate the seemingly unstoppable German side as they chase down silverware across three fronts, undefeated all term.

West Ham succumbed to late pressure in their Europa League last-eight first leg but were organised and frustrating. However, they must return to a more conventional system when hosting Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon.

Seventh in the standings, the Irons must secure victory today with so many outfits fighting for a European qualifying spot, though are nursing several injuries to key players ahead of the all-London clash.

West Ham team news

Moyes has confirmed that top scorer Jarrod Bowen is not expected to return against Fulham today, with the dynamic forward missing the midweek loss after hurting his hip during last weekend's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Moreover, Alphonse Areola and Kalvin Phillips are both doubts and Konstantinos Mavropanos will be assessed after the Greek defender was substituted in Germany late on with a knock.

Lucas Paqueta's yellow card also means he is suspended for the return fixture but the Brazilian playmaker will be sure to start against the Cottagers. While this is the case, Moyes might be inclined to hand Danny Ings a rare start in the top flight.

Why West Ham must unleash Danny Ings

Ings has endured a torrid time in east London since transferring from Aston Villa in a £15m package back in January 2023, despite winning the Conference League, scoring only four times across 47 appearances.

Danny Ings: Stats by Club Club Apps Goals Assists Burnley 130 43 14 Southampton 100 46 10 Aston Villa 52 14 8 West Ham United 47 4 2 Bournemouth 30 8 3 Liverpool 25 4 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Once hailed as a "goal machine" by journalist Joe Prince-Wright, the 5 foot 10 striker is a proven Premier League star but he's skidded awry since donning Irons colours.

This season, he's scored just one goal in all competitions and started on just two occasions in the Premier League, emphasising the lack of trust that Moyes has in his 31-year-old ace.

Ings doesn't have the same physicality and athletic movements that make Michail Antonio such an effective focal point up front, but with Bowen sidelined Moyes might find success fielding the respective forwards together.

As per FBref, Antonio, aged 34, ranks among the top 11% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90, showcasing his natural power and dribbling prowess that makes him a singular threat in the final third.

Luring defenders down mazy channels and creating space for his teammates is where he thrives, and Ings could find so much success given his innate striking ability, also honing his skill as a creator in recent times, notably creating a whopping four key passes, succeeding with three dribbles and making three tackles - as per Sofascore - against Sheffield United in a deeper role back in January.

His goalscoring quality is still there, latent, and he demonstrated against Burnley several fixtures ago that he still has the snap to bypass opposition goalkeepers.

This dynamic duo might just do the trick against a disciplined Fulham defence and compensate for Bowen's absence, providing Moyes with the tools to craft a boosting victory in the Premier League.