West Ham have started the season poorly, sitting 12th in the Premier League after seven games, winning twice, drawing twice, and losing three times.

Julen Lopetegui's side have averaged 45.4% possession so far this season, the sixth worst in the division, hardly living up to the hopes that he would make them a better outfit.

The Hammers have only scored ten goals this season in their first seven games; the ninth most in the league, scoring four of these in their most recent win against Ipswich.

West Ham beat the Tractor Boys 4-1, with goals from Jarrod Bowen, Mohamed Kudus, Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta, and will face Tottenham next in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bowen, who looked back to his best last time out, will be vital to their chances.

Jarrod Bowen at West Ham

Bowen was signed by West Ham back in 2020 from Hull City, joining for a fee of £20m plus.

At the time, Moyes stated "I think he could be a big success", and he was absolutely right. Bowen has made 211 appearances for the Hammers since joining, scoring 63 goals, providing 41 assists, and totalling 16,520 minutes played.

The 27-year-old had his best season in a West Ham shirt last campaign, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists in 44 appearances (3,842 minutes).

Bowen (23/24) vs Bowen (24/25 so far) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) 23/24 24/25 Goals 0.47 0.34 Assists 0.23 0.23 xG 0.35 0.15 xAG 0.16 0.33 Progressive Carries 2.73 3.88 Progressive Passes 1.59 3.88 Shots Total 2.61 2.73 Goals/Shot 0.18 0.13 Key Passes 0.98 2.24 Shot-Creating Actions 2.78 4.78 Successful Take-Ons 1.11 1.49 Stats taken from FBref

Bowen produced a better output last season, scoring 0.13 more goals per 90, generating 0.20 xG more per 90, and scoring 0.05 more goals per shot.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

However, his progression numbers for the side, as well as his creation numbers have actually improved, providing the same amount of assists per 90 (0.23) but having a higher xAG, and more key passes played per 90.

West Ham will be extremely thankful for how Bowen has turned out and produced for them over the years, but they will also be thinking of potential replacements further down the line, and one name that could be just that for them, is already at the club. Meet the young Sean Moore...

West Ham's next Jarrod Bowen

West Ham academy star Moore has already been paid the ultimate compliment having been likened to a "young George Best" by former Cliftonville chairman Jim Boyce, with the 19-year-old winger now starring for the U21s, following a move from the Northern Irish side in 2023.

Moore made 42 appearances for Cliftonville FC, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 2,318 minutes played as a teenager.

Since then, the young forward has now made 30 appearances for the Hammers U21 side, scoring seven goals, providing three assists, and totalling 1,571 minutes played.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

Moore was picked up due to his high quality in tight spaces, his ability to carry the ball forward, and his quality to cut inside and find the back of the net, something Bowen does regularly for the Hammers.

With three goals in five games at Premier League 2 level this term he is clearly in form and it would not be a surprise if he eventually gets a senior team gig at some stage in 2024/25.

Indeed, the young Irish winger could eventually be in line to take over from Bowen, and could even find his minutes fast-tracked if Lopetegui's side continue to struggle, as the Spaniard looks for answers, with the 19-year-old being a solid option going forwards.