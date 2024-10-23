David Moyes parted ways with West Ham United this summer after two spells at the club between 2017-2024. In this time, Moyes took charge of 261 games for the Hammers, averaging 1.53 points per match in his second spell, and a slightly worse 1.19 points per game in his first spell.

In the 2022/23 season, Moyes led his side to a historic UEFA Conference League final, beating Fiorentina 2-1 and winning the competition, something that will go down in folklore for both himself and the club.

However, after finishing ninth in the Premier League in 2023/24, missing out on European football, conceding 74 goals and losing 14 games, the Hammers decided to look elsewhere in an attempt to rebrand their style of play and move forwards.

Julen Lopetegui's start at West Ham

Since taking the reins, Julen Lopetegui has struggled to shape his West Ham side into his ideal structure. After eight Premier League games, the Hammers sit 15th in the league, winning two, drawing two, and losing four times. They have also conceded 15 goals, only scoring 11.

Their poor form includes big losses to their London rivals, losing 3-0 to Chelsea at the London Stadium, and tasting a 4-1 defeat against Tottenham. When results like this are happening on the pitch, the fans need an identity and idea to get behind, but Lopetegui is currently struggling on that front too.

Widely seen as a 4-3-3, possession-based coach, Lopetegui was tasked with turning a team that averaged just 40.5% possession last season and conceded 74 goals, into a more controlled side, that could dictate the tempo against the opposition, and control large periods of matches.

So far, the Spaniard actually has managed to increase their possession average, currently sitting at 45.1% possession. Their passing accuracy has also increased slightly, going from 79.1% to 82.8%, something which is done by playing more short passes, slowing the tempo down at times, and being less direct (a very prominent feature of a Moyes side).

However, whilst certain metrics are slowly improving under Lopetegui when you look beneath the surface, the results are worse than they were under Moyes, and the current manager will be under pressure to continue to implement his style but also maintain a base level of results, that doesn't continue to drag them into the bottom half of the table, and closer to the relegation zone.

If the 58-year-old cannot do both simultaneously, the Hammers could be forced into making a change just a few months into the season, and one name that has emerged is an ex-West Ham player, who made 154 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

A potential option to replace Lopetegui

According to reports from The Express, one managerial option for West Ham could be Middlesbrough manager, and ex-Hammers player, Michael Carrick.

Tom Cleverly has praised Carrick, stating he "oozes class" in an interview, and this could be the exact modern manager type West Ham fans could get behind during this process.

The 43-year-old left West Ham back in 2004, joining London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, before he made his move to Manchester United, becoming a legend there. But now in his early managerial career, Carrick led Middlesbrough to eighth in the Championship last season, winning 20 games, drawing nine, and losing 17.

But it isn't the English managers' record that makes him an exciting option. Instead, it is the style he is implementing so early on in his career to great success, often setting up in a 4-2-3-1 on paper, but platforming his side in several ways, both in and out of possession, to achieve different things.

Much like many of the elite modern managers, the Boro boss' team build up from goal kicks in a 4-2-4 formation, often with the nominal back four across the back, a double pivot in the middle, two high and wide wingers, and the striker + number ten centrally, forming that box shape with the two pivot players.

When they progress further up the pitch, Carrick's team form that common 3-2-5 shape, which we are seeing many replicate in the modern game. One of the full-backs will be on the more attacking side, providing width, allowing the winger on that same side to drift inside, alongside the number ten, to create a line of four behind the striker to form that front five.

This means the other full-back stays slightly more disciplined, almost as a wide central defender, in order to keep three in that first line, with the double pivot staying in front of the back three, forming that 3-2-5 shape.

How Carrick could revitalise Kudus

One man the former Irons star could get the best out of, is Mohammed Kudus, a player who has started this new campaign under Lopetegui in a much slower fashion than he did last season for Moyes.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Kudus netted 14 goals in 45 appearances, whilst this season, the 24-year-old has only netted twice in his first ten outings.

But if Carrick was to take over, the Ghanaian would have a slightly freer role, with the ability to drift centrally from the wing, getting himself into more areas to unleash that deadly left-footed strike of his, carry the ball into the box, and threaten the opposition in a variety of ways.

Kudus (23/24) vs Kudus (24/25 so far) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) 23/24 24/25 Goals 0.37 0.26 Assists 0.17 0.13 Progressive Carries 4.07 5.00 Progressive Passes 2.94 2.70 Shots Total 2.52 3.64 Goals/Shot 0.15 0.07 Key Passes 1.18 0.68 Shot-Creating Actions 3.62 3.38 Successful Take-Ons 4.04 3.78 Stats taken from FBref

Allowing the 24-year-old to use that high volume of shooting, get in and around the box more often, and create chances for himself and others (shown by his 3.62 shot-creating actions per 90), it would not only get the best out of him but also many other forwards for his team.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

Kudus is just one player Carrick's appointment could get the best out of, and if Lopetegui is to be replaced, the West Ham board would definitely be looking at a brilliant option with plenty of potential.