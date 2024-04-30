Few would deny West Ham United of their pride in yielding a range of high-level quality in their senior squad, but this collection of talented footballers has not been in concert of late and David Moyes' future as manager is now looking uncertain.

Moyes has done a sensational job at the London Stadium and has cemented his legacy after winning the Europa Conference League trophy last season but given that he's out of contract this summer it seems like his time in the dugout has reached a natural conclusion.

It's a critical juncture in West Ham's journey, blessed with such quality but ending a three-year streak in European competition. Securing the perfect successor is pivotal, should the 61-year-old Scotsman indeed leave this summer.

West Ham's search for a manager

Hammers sporting director Tim Steidten had drawn up a longlist of figures to replace Moyes in the dugout but, as yet, nothing concrete has materialised following Ruben Amorim's face-to-face meeting in east London last week - something the Sporting Lisbon boss later admitted was "a mistake".

Julen Lopetegui has also been of interest but Serie A club AC Milan appear to have a foothold in that race, which could see West Ham focus their pursuit on a dream alternative in Lille manager Paulo Fonseca.

Multiple reports, including a recent revelation from Foot Mercato, suggest that Steidten is hoping to advance interest in the Portuguese, though with Marseille also pushing for a deal, swiftness is needed.

Paulo Fonseca's managerial style

Fonseca is an experienced manager with an attractive playing style that could provide West Ham supporters with the tactical brand that has been craved.

Moyes, while raining success on the east London outfit, has divided opinion with his perceived negative tactics - though, be that as it may, he has gifted the club three successive seasons on the continent, as well as winning European silverware in emphatic circumstances.

The 51-year-old Fonseca won a wealth of silverware with Shakhtar Donetsk but hasn't gleaned any major honours in a top-five European league. Nonetheless, he has impressed with his playing style in France after leaving Roma in high regard, having won the fans over with his football, beset with ageing players and a testing situation relating to the coronavirus pandemic and a change of ownership that made true success difficult.

Arriving at Lille in 2022, Fonseca has guided Les Dogues back to a position of comparative stability and success after an acute nosedive following the stunning Ligue 1 title triumph of 2020/21, recording a fifth-place finish last year and presently perching in fourth.

Out of contract this summer, West Ham really do have a fantastic opportunity to swoop in and land their man, albeit facing fierce competition for his services.

Why Paulo Fonseca is perfect for West Ham

It would be something of a gamble to bring Fonseca to West Ham but his principal 4-2-3-1 formation aligns with the Irons' current set-up, with his desire to dominate possession and take initiative in attacking sequences certainly falling into the ballpark that the general fanbase wishes to see instilled into the first team.

Fonseca's tactical flexibility is one of his sterling attributes as a manager and he has demonstrated this throughout his career thus far, with his sharp mind and clear vision possibly even convincing Lucas Paqueta to remain at the London Stadium next season.

Much has been said of Paqueta's future with West Ham and with Manchester City pursuing the Brazilian last summer, offering £85m before an FA betting investigation halted their advances, his top-level quality was rubber-stamped.

Signed for West Ham from Lyon for a club-record £51m fee in 2022, Paqueta has been exceptional in his multi-layered role, scoring 13 goals and supplying 14 assists across 81 appearances and being praised for his "mind-boggling" quality by former teammate Declan Rice.

Ranking among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 8% for progressive passes, the top 2% for tackles, the top 17% for interceptions, the top 15% for clearances and the top 4% for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref, Paqueta is truly one of the most dynamic and hard-working around.

He might even be irreplaceable for West Ham, and every option must be exhausted in convincing the player to remain at the club, enticing him with an enterprising new style of play and a new lease of life as the beating heart of the project.

West Ham PL 23/24 Stats without Paqueta Fixture Date Result Brentford (A) 04/11/23 3-2 loss Brighton (H) 02/01/24 0-0 draw Sheffield United (A) 21/01/24 2-2 draw Bournemouth (H) 01/02/24 1-1 draw Man Utd (A) 04/02/24 3-0 loss Arsenal (H) 11/02/24 6-0 loss Nottingham Forest (A) 17/02/24 2-0 loss Stats via Transfermarkt

Given that Romano remarked that Fonseca is "perfect in the dressing room", he might just have the man-management skills and promise of a healthy and providential atmosphere that could convince Paqueta to remain at his current stomping ground, where he has established himself as a major player.

With the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus unleashed in a more attacking system, Paqueta's string-pulling expertise would ensure that the talented West Ham squad rises to a new level entirely.

Convincing him to reject the likely interest of Manchester City this summer will be difficult - especially if Pep Guardiola's side meet his £85m release clause - but he could be the key to ensuring this talented team's meteoric rise does not fizzle out, should Moyes part ways in east London.