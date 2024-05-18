West Ham United have yet to announce Julen Lopetegui as David Moyes' successor but the Spanish manager's arrival is a formality at this stage, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the deal.

It is likely that West Ham have refrained from releasing an official announcement in the build-up to Sunday's culminating Premier League fixture away to Manchester City, which will see Moyes wave goodbye to the Irons following his trophy-winning tenure.

For his part, Lopetegui has already discussed summer transfer plans and the like with Hammers directors Tim Steidten and Mark Noble, and while several outgoings are to be expected, the pursuit of new players is well and truly underway.

West Ham eyeing new striker

Signing a striker was always going to be a priority at the London Stadium this summer. Danny Ings has failed to impress and has been transfer-listed for just £6.5m, while veteran Michail Antonio is out of contract in one month.

As such, a host of potentials have been linked, with Brentford's Ivan Toney the highest-profile name. However, there's a remote chance of that one happening with no European football next year and Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also known suitors.

As such, there might be weight to rumours that West Ham are interested in signing S.C. Brage centre-forward Simon Banza, who - according to Calciomercato - is on the club's radar heading into the off-season.

Banza's Portuguese outfit have placed a €40m (£34m) price tag on his signature, which is steep, but he's proving himself to be a menacing striker with a deadly eye for goal.

Why Simon Banza is perfect for West Ham

Antonio is a singular threat in that he's not the most clinical of goalscorers but his brutish bearing on the pitch provides West Ham with an imposing and effective focal point. He has been described as a "monster" by journalist Paul Brown.

A ferocious vessel, he ranks among the top 14% of centre-forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 13% for successful take-ons per 90 - as per FBref - despite approaching his professional twilight at 34 years old.

Why is this being discussed? Well, Banza's skill set would make him a suitable replacement for a forward such as Antonio while bringing a sharpened finishing ability too.

He's playing at an inferior level than that of England's top flight but Banza has been hailed for his "magnificent" performances by Braga official Alexandre Carvalho, having been surpassed only by Sporting Lisbon's red-hot sensation Viktor Gyokeres in the scoring charts.

Portuguese Primeira Liga: Top Scorers 23/24 # Player Apps Goals Mins per goal 1. Viktor Gyökeres 32 27 105 2. Simon Banza 27 21 95 3. Rafa Mújica 30 20 127 4. Jhonder Cádiz 29 15 149 4. Samuel Essende 31 15 178 Stats via BBC Sport

Boasting the best minute-per-goal rate of any player in Portugal's top flight this season, Banza, 27 years old, has showcased his predatory ability wonderfully, taking 3.3 shots per game and only missing 13 big chances, as per Sofascore.

Antonio, in comparison, has scored six Premier League goals from 25 league fixtures in 2023/24, missing as many big chances. This is not a bad return but highlights the improvement that could be made by welcoming Banza to the fold.

The eight-cap Democratic Republic of Congo international failed to score during his outfit's Champions League campaign this season but he did provide an assist against Real Madrid during a 2-1 group phase defeat at the Braga Municipal Stadium, then scoring in both legs of his side's Europa League final 32 loss against Qarabag.

Banza's return of 23 goals from only 30 starting appearances in all competitions this season suggests that he has what it takes to succeed at an ambitious club such as West Ham, especially given that he would be supplied with creative support by the likes of Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse and the replacement for Lucas Paqueta, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Further supporting his case, the towering 6 foot 2 striker has actually outfired West Ham's top scorer - Bowen - this season. The Three Lions ace has bagged 20 goals from 44 fixtures and has been dubbed "unplayable" by Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Banza too offers skills that would be hard to repel for defenders on Premier League soil, with one scout report stating: 'Banza is one of the most difficult strikers to defend in Portugal due to his tall frame, movement, and strength – he always looks to target opposition defenders and wreak havoc – and despite his 6 ft 2 frame, he is surprisingly mobile in his style of play, acting often as a brilliant facilitator.'

But, of course, it is his stunning rate of scoring that may yet win Lopetegui and co over, ranking among the top 1% of forwards across divisions similar to the Portuguese Primeira Liga for goals scored and the top 5% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

The tough, tenacious forward might just prove himself to be the perfect successor to Antonio's place in the West Ham squad, and while it would be something of a risk for Lopetegui's early-stage project, Banza has demonstrated himself to be a natural finisher and he would raise his game, surrounded by high-level peers such as Bowen.