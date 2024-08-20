Julen Lopetegui has been backed to the hilt in the transfer market this summer, with technical director Tim Steidten authorising around £120m of signings at West Ham United following David Moyes' departure at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Still, the Spanish tactician benched four for the Premier League opener against Aston Villa last weekend, ending in a 2-1 defeat for the Irons.

There is plenty to come from this rich crop of players, but Lopetegui could yet see one or two more through the door, with a creative midfielder being considered.

It's a deal that might just be worth pursuing, ensuring that centre-forward capture Niclas Fullkrug has the tools to succeed.

Why West Ham signed Niclas Fullkrug

Supporters might have trudged off home after watching West Ham lose at home against Villa, but at least Fullkrug got his first taste of Premier League football, replacing the struggling Michail Antonio after 70 minutes.

He didn't quite catch the eye but the German international will continue to grow in strength. The problem, or one of the central issues in any case, was that he lacked service.

Fullkrug was signed from Borussia Dortmund in a £27m package this summer to bring goals and steel to the frontline, having posted 16 goals and ten assists for the Yellow Wall last term before lighting it up at Euro 2024.

Niclas Fullkrug: Euro 2024 Stats Key Stats (*per game) # Matches (starts) 5 (0) Goals 2 Shots* 1.8 Touches* 12 Key passes* 1.4 Total duels won* 2.2 Stats via Sofascore

His performances for his country showcased an innate clinical ability, and as he finds his rhythm over the coming weeks, Lopetegui's side will feel the benefits.

But they might need another midfielder. James Ward-Prowse has been linked with a move away and played only 16 minutes against Unai Emery's side, so West Ham might be wise to act on their summer interest in Carlos Soler.

Why Carlos Soler would thrive at West Ham

According to the Daily Mail last week, West Ham are considering a swoop for Soler this month, with the Spaniard surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain.

Valued at €20m (£17m) by the Ligue 1 champions, Soler would add a dimension to the Hammers midfield, opening up creative channels and ensuring that the London Stadium's forwards are sufficiently supplemented.

Soler might have only started 12 matches in Ligue 1 last year but he's battled for a spot in a bloated squad brimming with quality and might find a promising new home over in east London.

Carlos Soler: 23/24 Statistical Breakdown Statistic Per 90 Percentile Goals scored 0.17 Top 13% Assists made 0.17 Top 19% Passes attempted 63.51 Top 19% Progressive passes 6.10 Top 24% Touches (att pen) 2.59 Top 7% Stats via FBref (vs midfielders)

Soler's dynamic performances have seen him impress through his potency in front of goal, both scoring and assisting, and this could be excellent behind Fullkrug, who is deceptively creative himself and could advance the Spaniard's goalscoring success, ranking among the top 12% of centre-forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists per 90, as per FBref.

PSG's versatile ace also completed 88% of his passes in the French top flight last term, emphasising a sharpness to his passing that will enhance the overall fluency of Lopetegui's attacking sequences.

He's even been dubbed the "complete midfielder" by former Valencia player Curro Torres, such is his quality across the different facets of the role.

He has the roundedness to survive the rigours of the Premier League, and he certainly has the creativity to ensure that a forward like Fullkrug, of the traditional mould, is provided with the right service to rise to the fore and score with deadly consistency.