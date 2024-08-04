Julen Lopetegui and his West Ham side are continuing to equip themselves accordingly for the upcoming Premier League campaign, with the ultimate goal being a return to European football in the 2025/26 season.

New signings Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme have already made their first appearances for the club in pre-season, whilst a flurry of incomings is set to be confirmed this week, with the likes of Crysensio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez set to join the Hammers.

The potential for even more moves later in the window is also possible, still receiving links to a few midfield options, and some right-back reinforcements, one being Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham's next transfer target

According to reports from Irons insider EXWHUEmployee, via GIVEMESPORT, West Ham could add PSG midfielder, Carlos Soler to their squad before the end of the summer transfer window, with the Spanish midfielder reportedly ranking low in Luis Enrqiue's midfield plans for the upcoming season.

Ex suggests there is a chance Soler 'could join' the Hammers, but any deal would likely happen towards the back end of the summer transfer window, especially after PSG have made signings such as Joao Neves from Benfica to add to their midfield ranks.

Soler made 28 appearances for PSG last season in all competitions, scoring two goals, providing four assists, and totalling 1,277 minutes of football.

How Soler could work alongside Summerville

The "magnificent" Soler, as described by journalist and European football expert Sid Lowe, could be the man to help West Ham unlock one of their other new incoming signings, Summerville.

The 22-year-old winger won the Championship POTY award in 2023/24, after scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists in the league last campaign for Leeds.

Part of Summerville's success, was the other dynamic midfielder talent around him, finding him in space out wide to isolate his man 1v1, create chances and score goals, something West Ham will have to figure out to get the best out of the Dutch wide man.

Soler vs Ward-Prowse comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Soler Ward-Prowse Non-Penalty Goals 0.16 0.12 Assists 0.16 0.26 Shot-Creating Actions 3.03 3.47 Passes Attempted 64.20 52.09 Progressive Passes 6.06 4.32 Passes into Final Third 4.75 4.20 Through Balls 0.33 0.07 Stats taken from FBref

Whilst West Ham already have a creative passer such as James Ward-Prowse on the books, he is slightly more direct with his passing, looking to make that final ball himself, providing assists and a threat from set pieces, of course.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

However, Soler offers a different type of passer, one who is progressive between the lines, shown by his 6.06 progressive passes per 90, his 0.33 through balls per 90, and his 4.75 passing into the final third per 90.

This tendency to get his head up and progress play forwards will help get the likes of Summerville and talisman Jarrod Bowen on the ball earlier, and able to create those 1v1 scenarios he thrived in at Leeds last season.

Whilst Soler can provide assists and a goal threat of his own, he will also facilitate the creativity of Summerville and the other forwards, setting the foundation for them to excel.