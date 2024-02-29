Another one of David Moyes' crop could "become one of the highest-profile players to quit West Ham" in the summer alongside the exit links surrounding Lucas Paqueta.

Clubs circle Paqueta for summer 2024 transfer

According to recent reports, Paqueta may well follow former captain Declan Rice out the door later this year as another marquee West Ham sale becomes more and more possible.

The Brazilian is currently subject to an investigation around gambling breaches, but once that clears, it is believed the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City have all made it clear they're interested in Paqueta (Claret & Hugh).

Last year, Man City were attempting to sign West Ham's star player but ultimately pulled the plug when he was accused of his betting charges.

"Following the recent betting-related allegations made against Lucas Paqueta, Manchester City are now internally discussing the Brazilian’s potential transfer," Fabrizio Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside substack last summer.

Lucas Paqueta's best league games for West Ham this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) West Ham 3-0 Wolves 8.88 West Ham 3-2 Nottingham Forest 8.20 Luton Town 1-2 West Ham 8.02 Burnley 1-2 West Ham 7.86 Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham 7.79

"The deal between Manchester City and West Ham is currently off. We can say that is 99% collapsed and we’re just waiting for the final communication, but this is the feeling. The situation is very clear."

City could be back in again for Paqueta later this year, alongside other big English clubs, but he isn't the only West Ham mainstay who could well depart this year.

High profile exit could follow Paqueta

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, that player may be defender Nayef Aguerd. The Morocco international, who's started 19 league games this season, is subject to interest from Saudi Arabia and it is believed his departure from Rush Green is a distinct possibility this summer.

Aguerd could be one of the "highest profile players" to leave West Ham, according to O'Rourke, and it is something the club could green-light despite "extensive speculation" surrounding Kurt Zouma's future as well.

The 27-year-old, who went to AFCON mid-season, has made some defensive errors in big games this season but was praised as one of the "best defenders in Europe" by former teammate Achraf Sidki.

“West Ham have signed one of the best defenders in Europe,” Sidki told The Athletic. “I’m so proud that one of my former teammates will be playing in the Premier League. I’m surprised he didn’t move to England sooner. When we were younger we both had big dreams of becoming professional footballers. Nayef has done well, and I’m confident he will be a great signing for West Ham."

It is unclear yet as to how much West Ham will demand for the North African's services, or if they have a replacement plan, but this could be one to watch.