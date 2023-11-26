West Ham United have enjoyed a season away from the fears of relegation so far this season, sitting comfortably inside the Premier League's top half and ready to shock the rest of England's top flight by competing for a European place. The job that David Moyes is doing deserves great credit, given how disastrous the Hammers' league campaign almost went last time out.

Ending on a high with a Europa Conference League victory, those at the London Stadium haven't looked back since. The January transfer window could bring an end to the positives though, with one particular player linked with a move away from West Ham, in what would be a frustrating blow for Moyes and co.

West Ham transfer news

Losing Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer transfer window could have seen West Ham capitulate. Instead, they spent the money wisely to leave their squad in good stead when it comes to securing a mid-table finish, at the very least, this season. The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus have all enjoyed excellent starts to life in London and represent a successful summer for the Hammers. They could yet be forced to repeat that transfer trick in January, too.

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Saudi Pro League clubs are eyeing a move for Said Benrahma in January, whose new agent reportedly has connections to the league which has welcomed a number of European stars in the last year or so. The Algerian's agent has also reportedly recently had a meeting with Moyes. It remains to be seen whether the winger will leave the club, but West Ham may accept the right offer for Benrahma, who has seen his minutes reduced at the London Stadium this season.

At 28-years-old, Benrahma still has plenty to offer, but that hasn't stopped other stars such as Ruben Neves from leaving the Premier League in favour of the riches of the Saudi Pro League.

Losing "brilliant" Benrahma would be blow for West Ham

With the Europa League and Premier League balance, West Ham can't afford too many departures during the January transfer window. Squad depth will be the key for the Hammers throughout the campaign, meaning that Benrahma is still an important part of Moyes' squad. Benrahama's stats show that he still has a part to play too.

Player Starts Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Goals + Assists Said Benrahma 4 25 20 1

His teammates certainly rate him as well, with Jarrod Bowen saying via Green Street Hammers: "That’s the quality Said has got, I see it every day in training, the one vs one ability, creating things for others and getting shots away. We saw it tonight, he was a real bright spark and to get his goal as well, I’m so happy for him.”

When the January transfer window swings open, it will be interesting to see just where Benrahma ends up. If an offer from Saudi Arabia comes in, it may be a difficult one to turn down, given the riches of the league and the winger's lack of starts for West Ham this season.