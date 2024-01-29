West Ham United know that the January transfer window has entered its final stages but David Moyes will be content with his side's window, albeit eager to finish with a flourish before Thursday's deadline.

Last week, the Hammers wrapped up the loan signing of Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips to fortify the midfield; the England international might have languished on the periphery with the champions but he is a Premier League-proven star and could make a marked impact in east London over the next few months.

There is still a sense that last season's Europa Conference League winners are lacking in depth and recent injuries to Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta have compounded a slow start to 2024, having laboured to a succession of draws in the Premier League and fallen in the FA Cup to Championship team Bristol City.

To welcome another player to the fold won't be straightforward, however, and West Ham might need to cash in on Pablo Fornals - who is linked with a move to Real Betis, to complete a successful finish to the window.

West Ham eyeing big finish to the transfer window

According to the Sun, Serie A side Lazio have recently submitted a £15m offer to sign Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, with West Ham already failing with an approach this month.

Sunderland are adamant that Clarke is not for sale this month and have stated that the 23-year-old will only be allowed to leave if their €30m (£26m) valuation is met - with this figure applicable for a summer sale.

The Black Cats also stress that they will retain his services if they get promoted, but the Hammers have the funds and the allure of European football to return with a final winter offer in the hope of a deal.

Jack Clarke's style of play

Clarke boasts many qualities that fall within the ambit of a thriving winger at the highest level, with blistering pace, savvy decision-making, effective dribbling skills and a two-footedness that facilitates a successful role on either attacking flank.

Tottenham Hotspur signed an 18-year-old Clarke from Leeds United back in 2019 for an initial fee of £8.5m, though he failed to break into the Lilywhites first-team and an itinerant few years completing several loan spells culminated in a permanent move to the Stadium of Light in 2022 after impressing during a loan stint.

Having now completed 101 appearances for Sunderland, posting 25 goals and 21 assists, the York-born star has harnessed the innate talent that Tottenham recognised from his maiden days at Elland Road and has been integral in his side's push for promotion to the Premier League over the past few years.

Last season, Clarke scored 14 goals and supplied 11 assists across 50 fixtures in all competitions and was praised for his "effortless" ball-carrying faculty by pundit Noel Whelan, driving the play into promising areas himself and unleashing strikes and set-ups to wither his antagonists on the pitch.

Jack Clarke: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Dribbling Offside awareness Key passes Tackling Distribution Defensive contribution Source: WhoScored

As per FBref, Clarke ranks among the top 16% of attacking midfielders and wingers across divisions similar to the Championship for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for progressive carries, the top 5% for successful take-ons, the top 15% for tackles and the top 20% for interceptions per 90.

His goalscoring record is impressive but presents an iceberg-like representation of the quality that Clarke would bring to the Irons table, described as "pure class" by writer Philip West.

This year, as per Sofascore, Clarke has refined his attacking instincts and showcased a cutting edge that speaks of a Premier League career coated in praise, clinching 13 goals and three assists from 29 matches thus far, also averaging 2.4 key passes, 4.5 ball recoveries, 3.8 successful dribbles and 8.3 successful duels per outing.

While Clarke is not enjoying quite the creative influence in the direct assist charts this term, he remains a fierce playmaking force and could be the perfect addition to boost the West Ham attack this month.

Given that a centre-forward acquisition looks unlikely at the London Stadium over these coming days, Bowen will likely continue to play a part as the central focal point over the coming months, with Mohammed Kudus wonderful on the right wing.

With Clarke on the left, Moyes could finally create the cohesive snap to ensure his side wade deep into the Europa League and have the firepower to push for European qualification in the league, currently sixth after 21 matches.

Imagine Jack Clarke & Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has been one of West Ham's most exciting offensive players since signing from Hully City for a £22m fee in January 2020, bagging 54 goals and 36 assists across his four years in east London.

Principally fielded down the right channel, the left-footed ace is prolific and influential and also ranks among the top 12% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 20% for shot-creating actions, the top 1% for interceptions, the top 2% for blocks and the top 16% for tackles per 90 to emphasise his application and defensive work rate - something Clarke emulates in his style.

The £120k-per-week winger has often been playing as a sort of dynamic centre-forward this season with the ageing Michail Antonio injured and Danny Ings ineffectual, clinching six strikes and four assists from 14 matches in the position.

With both mentioned players flourishing through direct and creative skills, Moyes could indeed land the perfect partner to supercharge Bowen and ensure that he maintains his exemplary goalscoring form over the coming months.

Likewise, his inventive touch up front would allow a breakneck force in Clarke to surge into the danger area with the assurance that his motions will be met by impactful passes with constancy.

Whether West Ham succeed in a bid for Clarke this month remains to be seen but there is little question that the Black Cat is on the up and would offer the varied skill set to merge with Bowen and conjure up some fantastic form to continue the Hammers' remarkable rise over the past several years.