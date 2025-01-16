West Ham United could make a move for a "sensational" Premier League player this month, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Graham Potter off to a solid start

West Ham were made to work hard for their opening victory under Graham Potter, but they just about got over the line, edging Fulham 3-2 in a closely-contested match at the London Stadium.

With Potter's first three points in the bag, the new manager can now start looking at making a push for the top half of the Premier League table, but he may be keen to aid his side's chances by bringing in some new reinforcements this month.

Given that Niclas Füllkrug is set to be sidelined for several months due to a hamstring injury, bringing in a new striker may become a priority for Potter, and there are a few options being considered.

The Hammers are now in talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for Taiwo Awoniyi, who could set them back as much as £20m, while they have also tabled a bid to sign Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.

Not only are the Irons looking to bring in a new striker, but they are also keen on a new attacking midfielder, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now confirmed they could make a move for Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Dewsbury-Hall is yet to start a Premier League game for the Blues this season, failing to justify his £30m price tag since arriving from Leicester City back in the summer.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is not ruling out letting the attacking midfielder leave during the January transfer window, so it seems like a deal could be there to be done, should West Ham make a concrete approach.

Dewsbury-Hall was "sensational" for Leicester

Although the Englishman has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, there are clear signs he could be a solid signing for the Hammers, given his previous exploits in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers praised the 26-year-old during his time with the Foxes, while also providing an overview of the type of player he is: “Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been sensational really since he has come into the team, and there’s so much more to go as well. He can add goals to his game. But his energy, his physicality, his concentration – he is playing at a really high level.

“It’s the type of player I love: a technical player, he’s got agility, he’s got a good tactical idea of the game, who doesn’t see it as a chore to run and work, he sees that as the obligation."

The former Leicester man was also impressive in the Championship last season, scoring a brace to help his side overcome rivals Coventry City en-route to promotion.

As such, it is exciting news that West Ham could make a move for Dewsbury-Hall this month, and the player himself may well be keen on the move, given that his game time has been so limited this season.