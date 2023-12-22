West Ham United could meet one club chief's asking price to sign their standout defender for David Moyes, according to reports this week.

Steidten chasing new defender for West Ham

Technical director Tim Steidten, who is seen as co-chairman David Sullivan's right hand man behind the scenes according to club insider ExWHUemployee, is busy working away on potential new additions. As reported, West Ham are set for a busy January transfer window (Fabrizio Romano), and it is believed they could make multiple signings in the winter in an effort to back Moyes.

"West Ham are preparing for a busy January transfer window with multiple new signings expected," wrote journalist Wayne Veysey for Football Insider.

"The Hammers are looking to strengthen in a number of positions ahead of the second half of the 2023-24 season. It is understood that a new striker has been made a priority by the West Ham recruitment team, with Michail Antonio struggling with injury and Danny Ings falling out of favour under David Moyes.

"As well as a striker, West Ham will look to strengthen other positions next month with some key players out of contract at the end of the season."

One of the other positions is understood to be a new defender, particularly at full-back, with West Ham keen on signing on alternative to full-backs Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri.

A new central defender has been sporadically linked with a move to east London as well. Nayef Aguerd, who is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, could well leave West Ham as Moyes eyes a move for Stuttgart star Dan Axel-Zagadou.

According to a report out of Italy this week, another interesting name to have emerged as a Hammers target is Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno.

West Ham join Buongiorno race

As per Roma Metropolitan Magazine, West Ham are very interested in signing Buongiorno and could meet Torino chief Urbano Cairo's asking price of over £26 million. The 24-year-old has been in excellent form for the Turin side this season, earning favour from Italy manager Luciano Spalletti, who's recently made him a key starter for the Azzurri.

Buongiorno, according to WhoScored, has made more top flight interceptions per 90 than any other player in Italy and is seen as one of Serie A's most aggressive tacklers. His front-foot style could be very suited to the Premier League, with West Ham among the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea, Roma, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli in taking a firm interest.

£26 million would also be a pretty decent price to pay for the player who's dazzled as one of Italy's most in-form centre-backs this season.

ExWHUemployee also says that West Ham will be operating on a limited budget next month, so players of Buongiorno's quality at that price could be very tempting from Sullivan's perspective.

Angelo Ogbonna's contract is also expiring at the end of this season, meaning West Ham will need to consider his future heir pretty soon.