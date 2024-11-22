West Ham United could now be offered a PSG player on a loan deal in the January transfer window, allowing them an opportunity to replicate Tim Steidten's summer deal for Carlos Soler in the winter.

West Ham eye January signings after disappointing start

New manager Julen Lopetegui is under serious pressure at the London Stadium, with the Spaniard guiding West Ham to just three Premier League wins so far amid calls for him to be shown his P45 early.

West Ham face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Monday, a game which represents real significance for Lopetegui as the 58-year-old looks to make the best possible start following the conclusion of internationals and the return to Premier League football.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

The Irons have been slammed for their style under Lopetegui, with some members of the media and supporters questioning West Ham's identity and left "stunned" by how lacklustre they are on the field right now.

Something has to give if West Ham are to make a success of their first season post-David Moyes, and Lopetegui will be hoping that the change won't result in him losing his position in the Hammers hot seat.

Lopetegui has urged West Ham chiefs to make January signings when the winter window reopens for business, specifically a new striker.

GiveMeSport reported this week that West Ham are exploring the loan market for new forwards, as frustration grows over Niclas Fullkrug behind-the-scenes after the German's injury-ridden start to life in east London.

West Ham could be offered Randal Kolo Muani on loan

Interestingly, Football Transfers now claim that £204,000-per-week PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani could be up for grabs on a temporary deal.

Indeed, PSG are prepared to offer clubs the chance to seal a January move for the Frenchman, and it is believed West Ham would be most receptive to signing Muani on loan, alongside Monday's opponents Newcastle.

However, as things stand, it is currently unclear whether the £77 million forward would be willing to join West Ham given their poor start and position in the table.

The 25-year-old was a star at Eintracht Frankfurt - scoring 15 goals and registering 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances over the 22/23 season - but he's failed to establish himself at the Parc des Princes since his mega-money move.