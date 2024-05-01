West Ham United's hopes of securing a fourth successive season in European competition have withered away and David Moyes is looking increasingly likely to end his tenure at the London Stadium.

While the Hammers are only one point behind a European qualifying spot in the Premier League - seventh - Newcastle United have a four-point buffer above having played a game less.

Moreover, West Ham must travel to Chelsea and Manchester City during their final three games and, frankly, need to win both to stand a fighting chance of leapfrogging the Magpies.

This doesn't appear likely, bringing Moyes' illustrious tenure to a natural conclusion, with the 61-year-old Scotsman out of contract at the end of the campaign.

West Ham's manager shortlist

According to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, West Ham have already spoken with German manager Hansi Flick as they seek a successor to Moyes' position in the dugout.

Julen Lopetegui has also held discussions with the Hammers while high-flying Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim was forced to apologise after jetting to London to hold face-to-face talks with West Ham last week, and while that deal looked dead in the water, Portuguese reports on Monday claim that West Ham have since sent a scout to watch Amorim's side in action.

United sporting director Tim Steidten may well end up moving for Flick, with his trophy-winning expertise at the highest level and brand of football making him the ideal fit at the London Stadium.

Why West Ham should appoint Hansi Flick

Described as a "world-class" coach by reporter Stefan Bienkowski in the past, Flick rose to the fore with electric speed at Bayern Munich, succeeding Niko Kovac in 2019 and going on to win the treble during his first campaign at the helm.

Focusing on high-temp attacking football, Flick unshackled Bayern from the struggle that had seen them start terribly in the Bundesliga and quickly cemented himself as one of the game's elite-level bosses.

Typically fielding a 4-2-3-1 formation, the 59-year-old would instil within the West Ham squad a newfound sense of attacking freedom while maintaining the skeleton, ensuring that the squad, so replete with technical quality, could shift toward a new style of play while maintaining the same kind of positional role.

Were Amorim to arrive at West Ham this summer, the Hammers would be required to undergo a dramatic transformation from the disciplined and pragmatic brand of football that Moyes has found trophy-winning success in east London. Indeed, the Portuguese's three-man defence and progressive, possession-heavy tactics would call for expensive ventures into the market to land high-quality, ball-playing defenders and artful midfield maestros, commanding and cultured both.

Hansi Flick: Major Managerial Honours Trophy Team Times won FIFA World Cup Germany assistant 1x (2014) German Bundesliga Bayern Munich 2x (19/20), (20/21) Champions League Bayern Munich 1x (19/20) DFB Pokal Bayern Munich 1x (19/20) UEFA Super Cup Bayern Munich 1x (20/21) DFL-Supercup Bayern Munich 1x (20/21) Sourced via Transfermarkt

Flick's silverware-clinching record extends beyond just that Herculean year with Bayern Munich. Flick was second in command of the German national team when Joachim Low's squad charged toward the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and heralded as the brains behind the historic success.

Amorim, who is 39, might be sure and exciting in his craft but there is plenty of risk involved in bringing him to the Premier League at this maiden stage of his career - this is likely why Liverpool opted against the tactician and moved for Arne Slot of Feyenoord.

Only a few years ago, Flick was regarded as “one of the best coaches in the world”, and while West Ham don't have the firepower nor the pedigree of Manchester City, Arsenal and the heaviest hitters that the Premier League has to offer, he would find an immensely talented unit with ample room to build and progress toward heights beyond the glory days of recent years.