West Ham United could sign a new “top striker” for just £17m this summer, according to a new update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

West Ham moving for more attackers after Guilherme

The Hammers made their first move of the window earlier this month, with Luis Guilherme officially becoming the first signing under new manager Julen Lopetegui, signing from Palmeiras in a deal thought to be worth more than £25m.

Technical director Tim Steidten pushed a transfer and was delighted at securing the Brazilian teenager’s services, saying: “We are really happy that Luis Guilherme is now a West Ham United player. He is a very exciting young talent who we have followed for some time, and once we became aware that he was available, Julen and I were determined to bring him to London.”

Meanwhile, Guilherme said: “I’m very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a Club that trusted in my work. I also want to thank everyone at West Ham, particularly Tim and his team who came to Brazil, and not only talked with me, but also with my family.

“They presented the project, and both my family and I liked it. So, I'm very happy to be signing with this Club and hope to contribute as much as possible. If things go well, we have a beautiful journey ahead.”

West Ham aren’t planning on stopping there, though with bids made for former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, now at Galatasaray, and Colombian forward Jhon Arias who is at Fluminense.

Talks have also been held for Jonathan David at Lille, with HITC reporting last week that a deal could be worth up to £30m, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham also having discussions over a transfer. Now, this has been backed up by reliable reporter Plettenberg, although the price could be much lower.

Jonathan David to West Ham latest

According to Plettenberg, a move to the Premier League for David, who he labelled a “top striker”, is the most likely at this stage and West Ham have “gathered information” over a deal.

Chelsea are also named by the Sky Sports reporter, who added that a fee could be as low as €20m (£17m), with David having just 12 months remaining on his contract.

The Canada international, who is currently away with his country at the Copa America, has been with Lille since 2020, but it looks as if a move away is on the cards over the coming months.

Should a move to the London Stadium materialise, David could instantly become first choice under Lopetegui when it comes to leading the line, with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings the only other senior centre-forward options for the Irons at this moment in time.

The Hammers pair scored just eight times combined last season compared to David’s tally of 26 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances.