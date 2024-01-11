Following on from their Europa Conference League triumph in the summer, West Ham United have been enjoying a brilliant 2023/24 campaign.

At the halfway point of the Premier League season, they find themselves in sixth place, and they're doing even better in Europe as they are through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

That said, with injuries to key players like Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen, alongside AFCON taking away Mohammed Kudus, David Moyes is looking a little light on attacking options.

Luckily, the club seem to have recognised this, and the latest player touted for a move to the East End could follow in the footsteps of Bowen: Sunderland's Jack Clarke.

West Ham United transfer news - Jack Clarke

According to Daily Telegraph reporter Sam Dean, West Ham are currently "considering" a move for Sunderland's Clarke this month and are reportedly "ready to spend."

That willingness to spend will be essential if they want to secure the former Tottenham Hotspur man's signature, as the Evening Standard has reported that the Black Cats will only listen to offers 'north of around £20m.'

While that isn't an outrageous sum of money in the modern game, it is quite a significant fee for a youngster who has never played in the Premier League.

That said, with the performances he has been putting in for the Championship side recently, it could be a move that ends up mirroring Bowen's transfer from the second tier back in January 2020.

Jack Clarke could follow in Jarrod Bowen's shoes

Now, aside from Declan Rice - who isn't even at the club anymore - there isn't a player who has had as much of an impact on West Ham's fortunes over the last couple of years as Bowen.

The dynamic Englishman - was snapped up on a £20m deal from Hull City four years ago - scored the winning goal in Prague last season and has already racked up 13 goal involvements in just 19 league starts this season.

So, to expect the "unplayable" Clarke, as described by journalist Josh Bunting, to come in from the Championship and immediately produce similar results would be unfair and unrealistic.

However, suppose you compare the Sunderland man's underlying numbers to Bowen's during his final full year at Hull City. In that case, the potential for the Hammers to sign another brilliant attacking prospect from the Championship is impossible to ignore.

In fact, the "super talent", as former manager Tony Mowbray dubbed him, actually outshines his potential new teammate in most relevant metrics.

Jack Clarke vs Jarrod Bowen Stats per 90 Clarke Bowen Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.43 0.50 Progressive Carries 8.51 2.81 Progressive Passes 4.98 2.49 Passing Accuracy 72.9% 65.9% Shot-Creating Actions 5.53 2.88 Goal-Creating Actions 0.55 0.32 Successful Take-Ons 3.73 1.51 All Stats via FBref for the 2018/19 & 2023/24 Domestic Seasons

For example, he is producing more than three times as many progressive carries and twice as many progressive passes as Bowen did at Hull.

Furthermore, his passing accuracy is better; he produces significantly more shot and goal-creating actions per 90 and is a far more accomplished dribbler than the Irons star was in his last full season in the second tier.

At the end of the day, even if Moyes had all of his attacking options available to him, West Ham should still be going after Clarke and looking to repeat the trick they pulled with Bowen.