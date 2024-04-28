West Ham United's hopes of qualifying for European competition now border on minuscule after David Moyes' side ceded further ground in the Premier League against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

While the Hammers are still in a good position and will be confident of a top-half finish, there has been much to be desired by this squad this term and it seems that sporting director Tim Steidten has decided that it's time to shift the pillars of power in east London.

Only at the start of the week, the general consensus was that West Ham had made Sporting Lison's coveted manager Ruben Amorim their "top target", according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, but that's now looking unlikely.

Who will be Moyes' successor (who is out of contract at the end of the season) and who is the best person for the job?

West Ham's search for a manager

Steidten has marked a lengthy list of candidates to take the reins from Moyes this summer, and while Amorim is still in the mix, The Guardian have revealed that talks have been held with Julen Lopetegui.

One of the newer, surprise names to enter circulation earlier this week is that of Maurizio Sarri, according to Lazio News 24, formerly of Chelsea and resigning from his post at Lazio only last month.

It's understood that Sarri seeks a swift return to management and is enticed by propositions at West Ham and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

How Maurizio Sarri would get West Ham playing

Sarri has been described as a "genius" in the past by defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who noted his ability to make his players notice things previously unseen, trumping the opposition due to being several steps ahead.

Mauricio Pochettino even remarked in the past that Sarri's teams "play the most beautiful football in Europe", with his meticulous approach and erudite footballing brain drilling a perfect tactical understanding into his players.

His brave, progressive tactics have been coined as 'Sarri-ball', with such a style certainly disparate to Moyes' pragmatic, oft-perceived negative brand of football.

However, Sarri has also been known to be obstinate and tactically inflexible, and while he won the Europa League and enjoyed a blistering start to life as Chelsea manager during the 2018/19 campaign, the lion's share of his managerial career has been spent in his homeland.

In fact, that sole season at Stamford Bridge is the only time he has led a club away from Italy, and while the 65-year-old would unquestionably bring a more attractive style of play to West Ham, his stubbornness might prove to disgruntle supporters when the going gets tough.

Mauricio Sarri: Last 5 Managerial Roles Club Appointed In Charge Until Fixtures PPG Lazio 09/06/2021 13/03/2024 137 1.64 Juventus 01/07/2019 08/08/2020 52 2.12 Chelsea 14/07/2018 30/06/2019 63 2.08 Napoli 11/06/2015 13/07/2018 148 2.16 Empoli 25/06/2012 04/06/2015 132 1.52 Stats via Transfermarkt

It could even serve as a repeat of the mistake that saw an ageing Manuel Pellegrini replace Moyes following the Scotsman's brief first tenure at West Ham in 2018, leading the Irons to a tenth-place finish in his first campaign but making a string of wayward moves in the market and being sacked - and replaced by Moyes - in December 2019 after losing nine games from 12 matches.

Sarri, who has demonstrated himself in England in the past, like Pellegrini, might not be the answer to the club's problems. With such a long list of managerial suitors, it might be worth moving for someone who's prepared to build in the long term.

The experienced, high-profile targets - like Pellegrini's tenure showcased - don't always represent a route to success.