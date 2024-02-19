West Ham United have fallen into a slump and questions have been raised about the future of David Moyes in the managerial role, with no victories across the past eight matches.

Perspective is important and the Hammers remain eighth-placed in the Premier League, having also topped their Europa League group back in December, but Moyes is out of contract in the summer and talks of renewal have stagnated after the recent 6-0 drubbing by Arsenal.

The Scotsman has brought illustrious success to the East London club after taking the reins with the outfit in an imperiled position, but change is inevitable and if the board does decide that his time is up, there are a host of possible successors already linked.

West Ham's manager shortlist

According to The Telegraph's Matt Law, Moyes' grip on his position is decidedly weak after falling to a 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest last time out, and with concerns over his pragmatic style of play, former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is sure to be on the list.

He is not the only candidate though, with Julen Lopetegui said to be a manager that West Ham could move for, having produced some stellar results with Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, ending his stay at Molineux before the start of the 2023/24 season after voicing discontent over frugality and lack of investment.

Julen Lopetegui would be perfect for Jarrod Bowen

Moyes clearly knows how to win, having secured a trophy last season, and while many supporters might want a fresh face in the dugout, there is always the risk that the pillars will crumble, and a golden era will be no more.

But, perhaps that is pessimistic, with the Irons crafted into a club of genuine quality, brimming with strengths across various positions; Lopetegui is the perfect man to revitalise the crop.

Preferring to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, the 57-year-old tactician would slot right into West Ham's system, using the likes of James Ward-Prowse or Lucas Paqueta in the creative No. 10 role, serving as conduits as his side seek to play out from the back, which could be perfect for Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen, aged 27, has been invariably efficient throughout his Hammers career and has posted 14 goals and five assists across 31 matches in all competitions this term, thriving despite the ostensible attacking hindrances in the set-up.

Bowen has been fielded as a dynamic centre-forward on multiple occasions this term to compensate for the side's lack of a first-class striker, but he is best suited to the right flank, having been heralded for joining the "Salah club" by talkSPORT's Tony Cascarino for his goalscoring prowess as an in-swinger.

Wolves' intensity and purpose under the Spaniard's stewardship was indicative of his demeanour and merit as a high-profile manager, but while the Old Gold enjoyed much fruitful play, they did not capitalise on opportunities with the constancy to truly surpass expectations.

With Bowen producing prolific results at London Stadium, however, West Ham could find Moyes' dream successor, a man who has been described by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as an "exceptional" person, and won the Europa League with Sevilla back in 2020.

He plays a progressive, attacking, system that would benefit Bowen, and is loved by the boss who won the treble with his club last season, which is why this could be a smart move for the Hammers.

The West Ham bosses will need to come to a decision sooner rather than later, but Lopetegui has the makings of a boss capable of continuing the long-term vision, and Moyes could be ditched to make way for him to come in.