West Ham have been used to having a “defend first” policy in recent years, and are trying to change this dynamic under new manager Julen Lopetegui, to be more on the front foot, and dominate games on the ball.

Having said that, The Hammers are coming off the back of one of their worst defensive campaigns in recent years, conceding 74 goals during the 2023/24 season, giving them the fourth worst defensive record in the division.

They have already conceded more this season (11) than they have scored (10), which could tempt the Hammers back into the market in January in order to strengthen those defensive options.

West Ham target available on the cheap

According to reports from the Star, via the Evening Standard, West Ham target Harry Maguire could be available for just £10m in January.

The defender is approaching the final months of his deal. Manchester United will want to extract some sort of fee for the 31-year-old defender, who they originally bought for £80m.

Maguire has made 215 appearances for United, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 17,193 minutes. He also has 64 international caps for England, scoring seven goals, making his debut in 2017.

Maguire vs Rice comparison

Declan Rice made 245 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 15 goals, providing 13 assists and totalling 20,580 minutes played for the club.

He was named club captain when Mark Noble left the club, and led his side to European glory in 2023, winning the UEFA Conference League with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.

The 25-year-old made 20 appearances for Ireland in the youth ranks, before making three senior appearances for them.

He then changed alliances and has made 60 appearances for England, scoring four goals in that time, and reaching the Euro finals twice.

It was a big loss, more specifically from a leadership point of view, but Maguire could help make up for that absence. The English defender captained United from 2020-2023, and this sort of leadership could be very valuable to West Ham, who saw Rice head to Arsenal for a mega £105m.

Maguire was praised as "one of the best defenders" in the history of English football by international teammate, Harry Kane and one of his best weapons, alongside his leadership, is his aerial prowess for both defending the box, and attacking set pieces.

Maguire (23/24) vs Rice (22/23) vs Zouma (23/24) Stats (per 90 mins) Maguire Rice Zouma Goals 0.16 0.10 0.08 xG 0.11 0.07 0.05 Progressive Carries 1.01 2.59 0.20 Progressive Passes 3.85 6.62 1.55 Passes into Final Third 3.99 6.60 1.63 Key Passes 0.28 0.98 0.11 Tackles 1.15 2.22 0.76 Blocks 1.79 1.20 1.18 Interceptions 1.25 1.63 0.96 Aerials Won 3.90 0.95 1.89 Stats taken from FBref

That shows in the stats, winning 3.90 aerials per 90 and generating 0.11 xG per 90, which largely comes from attacking set pieces. Out of the three players we have compared, he also scored the most goals per 90 with 0.16.

The 31-year-old defender would bring improved defensive numbers ahead of Kurt Zouma who left the club on loan this summer, whilst also adding extra leadership that the club has missed since Rice left the club.