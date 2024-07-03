West Ham United are set to spend after concerns relating to the London Stadium's financial capacity were expunged by an optimistic press conference, headed by Julen Lopetegui and Tim Steidten.

The priority is surely to secure a shiny new striker, but West Ham's needs stretch far deeper. If recent reports are to be believed, the London club are looking to make a statement by signing a well-known winger on the Premier League scene.

West Ham transfer news

According to Turkish outlet Sporx, Galatasaray are eager to cut ties with Wilfried Zaha just one year on from signing the wily winger after his contract with Crystal Palace expired.

Said to be wanted by West Ham, the 31-year-old's £300k-per-week wages are considered unsustainable within the Turkish Super Lig champions' ranks and he could now be presented with a route back into England's top flight, available for a nominal £8m fee.

Why West Ham are interested in Wilfried Zaha

Zaha posted 90 goals and 62 assists over 458 fixtures for Crystal Palace and was even heralded for his "world-class" ability by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, able to manipulate the ball and leave defenders floored with his gliding gait and smoky, snaking motions up the flank.

Zaha ranked among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across the 2022/23 Premier League season for fouls drawn, the top 14% for successful take-ons, the top 9% for carries into the penalty area and the top 16% for shots taken per 90, as per FBref.

While Gala are seeking to cash in, Zaha didn't exactly flop in Turkey, scoring ten goals and adding five assists across all competitions and notably scoring during his team's resounding victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

He's a maverick, capable of drawing fouls for the likes of Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse to feast upon, providing an unceasing attacking output and a desire to drive right into the danger area that would give West Ham an incisive dimension to mirror that of Muhammed Kudus, whose efforts were greatly appreciated last season.

Bowen, in particular, could benefit greatly from the former Eagle's presence, having proven himself to be a formidable goalscorer last season, if he hadn't already, to complement a rounded skill set that showcases, consistently, his hard-working and sharp qualities.

West Ham Top Scorers 23/24 Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Jarrod Bowen 44 20 2. Mohammed Kudus 45 14 3. Tomas Soucek 52 10 4. Lucas Paqueta 43 8 5. Michail Antonio 32 7 5. James Ward-Prowse 51 7 Stats via BBC Sport

Kudus, who ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per 90, has already showcased the gains that West Ham can relish from such a profile, and given Zaha's experience, speed and clinical ability, why not provide him with a platform to partner one of the Premier League's standout wide forwards in Bowen?

West Ham are going to need more firepower next season, and Zaha could be the electrifying and dynamic addition to add some real zest to Lopetegui's project, having scored 23 goals across his final two campaigns in English football. If a realistic package can be agreed on, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.