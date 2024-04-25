It's patently clear that West Ham United are eager to start a new chapter in east London and replace David Moyes in the dugout when his contract expires next month, though the whole process is rather nebulous at this stage.

But that's okay. The Hammers have almost a month of Premier League football still to play and, while unlikely, a concerted effort must be made in fighting for European qualification.

The Athletic's David Ornstein sent Irons social spheres into a frenzy when revealing that highly-coveted Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is the club's "top target", bringing him to London for face-to-face discussions.

However, Portuguese outlet Record believes Amorim will not be appointed by either West Ham or Premier League rivals Liverpool this summer, and thus plans are being drawn up to identify and obtain the perfect successor to carry on the work completed under Moyes.

West Ham eyeing Ruben Amorim alternative

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham sporting director Tim Steidten has mapped out three possible successors to the manager's role at the London Stadium, with Amorim not included.

Whether this is because this week's negotiations hit a standstill is unknown, but the list is comprised of some exciting names: Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel; Lille manager Paulo Fonseca; and Marco Silva of Fulham.

The latter might be viewed as the most pragmatic option, but the Portuguese has worked wonders at Craven Cottage and could be the perfect heir to Moyes' position.

Why West Ham are eyeing Marco Silva

Silva, 46, was reportedly on Tottenham's shortlist last season as the north London outfit sought to rebuild, and while Ange Postecoglou was appointed Silva's credentials were underscored after a masterful return to the top flight with the Cottagers.

Lauded for his "sensational" work by The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke last season, finishing in the top half, Silva's Fulham have not quite had the same gusto about them this year but are on course for a comfortable finish, 13th in the standings with a 17-point buffer over the relegation zone.

Citing ambition and courage as the foundation of his philosophy, Silva demands hard graft of his players, instilling discipline and defensive unity. He's not a negative manager though, simply focused on building a steely base to allow his attacking outlets to find space and success in attacking sequences.

Fulham, while boasting an ostensibly inferior attacking contingency, have only scored four fewer goals than West Ham this season, who boast Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio.

He wouldn't differ wildly from Moyes' system but he would refine and polish it, sprinkling some much-needed attacking impetus and refreshing the ranks.

Given that Silva - who secured the double over West Ham in the Premier League this season - has been of long-standing interest to the Irons and has demonstrable prowess on English shores, he might just prove to be the perfect successor to Moyes' place at the helm.

He's not going to implement the kind of gushy sparkling football that Amorim would ostensibly bring from Portugal, but he might just be better suited to West Ham's brand. An upgrade on Moyes, but not a radical revamp.