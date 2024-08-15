One area West Ham have already bolstered ahead of Julen Lopetegui's first season in charge is the midfield department, bringing Guido Rodriguez in on a free transfer.

In Lopetegui's system, the need for comfortability on the ball is apparent, and West Ham have done their best to address that this window in the defensive line, and adding Rodriguez in midfield. Having midfielders that can affect the game both offensively and defensively is important, as they can join both first phase build up, and last phase attacks.

Rodriguez made 29 appearances in all competitions last season for Real Betis, scoring two goals, providing one assist, and contributing to eight clean sheets in his 2,241 minutes played.

West Ham to sign another midfielder?

According to Fabrizio Romano West Ham have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of ex-Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante, amid recent links. The Frenchman currently earns over £400k-per-week in Saudi Arabia, which West Ham wouldn't be able to replicate.

Atlético Madrid has also shown an interest in recent days, with Romano reporting that Al-Ittihad's stance remains the same, "not for sale".

Kante made 44 appearances for Al Ittihad last season in all competitions, scoring four goals, providing six assists, and contributing to 15 clean sheets in his 3,822 minutes played.

Kante vs Rodriguez comparison

The 33-year-old Kante and 29-year-old Rodriguez would both bring a wealth of experience to this West Ham side, having both captained their sides at one stage last season.

Of course, one thing Kante has over Rodriguez is Premier League experience, having played the majority of his career in the league, winning multiple league titles and individual honours throughout 227 outings.

Kante made his last Premier League appearance on the 5th June 2023, providing an assist in a 3-1 victory for Chelsea over Bournemouth. Despite only managing ten games in that season, some of Kante's per 90 numbers were still brilliant.

Kante (2022/23) vs Rodriguez comparison Stats (Per 90 mins) Kante Rodriguez Progressive Carries 3.86 0.40 Progressive Passes 5.92 3.21 Passes Attempted 54.9 50.4 Pass Completion % 80.3% 85.0% Key Passes 2.11 0.28 Tackles 2.50 2.49 Blocks 1.71 1.45 Interceptions 1.51 1.49 Ball Recoveries 8.82 7.67 Aerials Won 0.26 0.92 Stats taken from FBref

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

It's important to note, Kante's stats above are based on 772 minutes of football in the 2022/23 season. However, the stats do not seem to be skewed compared to his prior season at Chelsea, where he completed 2,546 minutes and achieved better per 90 metrics in many areas.

Once described as "Yaya Toure and Claude Makelele rolled into one" by Wayne Rooney, you can definitely see elements of both in this game and in the metrics. Averaging 3.86 progressive carries per 90, adding that thrust from midfield as Toure did.

But also, his 8.82 ball recoveries per 90, 2.50 tackles per 90, and 1.71 blocks, show his ability to consistently complete defensive actions, protecting his teams' backline and covering ground like no other.

As good as Rodriguez is, actually ranking fairly closely to Kante in some metrics (especially defensively). the France star would offer an unbelievable dynamic to the Hammers midfield, being able to progress the ball via his passing and carrying, but also protecting that defence and mopping things up in transition.