West Ham United have an ostensibly favourable run of fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, with Julen Lopetegui no doubt pleased with the evenly spread strength of divisional opposition throughout.

Of course, the tale tells a different story indeed to the match action on the pitch, on the day, but it's promising nonetheless, with the Hammers in with a good chance to start strongly and successfully carry David Moyes' legacy into the new era.

West Ham: First Five Premier League 24/25 Fixtures Matchweek Fixture Venue 23/24 Result 1. Aston Villa London Stadium 1-1 draw 2. Crystal Palace Selhurst Park 5-2 loss 3. Manchester City London Stadium 1-3 loss 4. Fulham Craven Cottage 5-0 loss 5. Chelsea London Stadium 3-1 win

Lopetegui will need to strengthen ahead of the new campaign, pointers suggesting that bolstering the frontline is the Spaniard's prime concern, with 18-year-old Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme already signed for £25m.

But the incomings won't stop there. According to reports over in Spain, the new boss is pushing to sign a talented LaLiga star.

West Ham transfer news

Reports on the continent claim that West Ham are insisting on driving for Ferran Torres' signature this summer despite the Barcelona star's desire to remain at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are in a sticky financial situation and, at Hansi Flick's behest, would accept an offer of £30m for his sale. With Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur also interested in a deal, West Ham should start putting a convincing package together quickly.

Imagine Ferran Torres & Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen certainly didn't do it alone last season but the England international needs to see some purposeful transfer activity completed this summer, having often filled in at centre-forward.

West Ham Top Scorers 23/24 Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Jarrod Bowen 44 20 2. Mohammed Kudus 45 14 3. Tomas Soucek 52 10 4. Lucas Paqueta 53 8 5. Michail Antonio 32 7 5. James Ward-Prowse 51 7 Stats via BBC Sport

Torres, like Bowen, is a dynamic and clinical attacking player, and while he wouldn't be the out-and-out striker signing that the Hammers would still need to complete, his sharp offensive weaponry - tried and tested in the Premier League - would be a real benefit.

As per FBref, the Spain international ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals but only the top 21% for total shots taken per 90, emphasising his striking prowess.

Ferran Torres: 23/24 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Left winger 19 5 2 Right winger 12 4 0 Centre-forward 8 2 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

A degree of exciting fluency could be found in Bowen and Torres' partnership, with the Irons star scoring 20 goals last season but also creating 12 big chances in the Premier League, denoting the playmaking acumen that would provide the clinical Spaniard with a constant outlet.

After all, given that Torres has been dubbed “world-class” by former Barca boss Xavi, he clearly has a performance level that would enhance the current West Ham crop.

Bowen is one of the most reliable forwards in the Premier League but for Lopetegui's tenure to start with a bang, he will need some added firepower.

Torres, who won two Premier League titles with Manchester City, may want to remain in his homeland but if push comes to shove, the London Stadium can offer a position of prominence back in the Premier League. Alongside Bowen, he could form quite a prosperous partnership.