West Ham United, as an institution, is in a very good place, with the squad brimming with high-value, high-quality players, the club competing a European qualifying spot in the Premier League and preparing for a Europa League quarter-finals showdown against Bayer Leverkusen.

But manager David Moyes is only contracted until the end of the campaign and may be prepared to step down in several months, with the Scotsman the architect of it all but long facing detractors due to his pragmatic, conservative style of football.

Perhaps Tim Stiedten will initiate discussions for a renewal, but such is uncertain at this stage, with several exciting names being drawn up should Moyes indeed leave the club.

West Ham eyeing David Moyes replacements

According to GIVEMESPORT, Graham Potter is admired by the Hammers hierarchy but is understood to be reserved about taking the role, having previously led Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion in the top flight.

While Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that West Ham could search overseas for the right successor, Fulham boss Marco Silva is liked by the east London club and could be the perfect man to bring stability and a fresh slant.

Marco Silva could arrive with Joao Palhinha in tow

Silva, aged 46, was welcomed to the dugout at Craven Cottage in July 2021 and he stormed the Championship to hand the London side instant promotion back to the Premier League. Though this time, the yo-yo snapped its cord. This time, Fulham thrived.

Spearheaded by Aleksandar Mitrovic and braided together with cohesion and discipline and determination, Fulham secured a top-half Premier League finish last year and played so slickly as a unit, with Silva's managerial prowess shining.

Fulham have suffered a slight regression this term but they are still 17 points above 18th-placed Luton Town with seven fixtures left to play, with Silva's tactical blueprint on show once again, carving out bravery and solidity. A top-class holding midfielder is inherent to the system.

Enter Joao Palhinha, of course. Silva's Portuguese compatriot was signed from Sporting Lisbon in a £20m package in 2022 and has been an absolute "tackle monster" - according to The Telegraph's Sam Dean - having made the most tackles in the division last season with 148 - that's 48 more than second-placed Moises Caicedo.

Premier League 23/24: Top Tacklers Player Club No. of Tackles Joao Palhinha Fulham 115 Vinicius Souza Sheffield United 107 Joao Gomes Wolverhampton Wanderers 95 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 87 Emerson Palmieri West Ham United 82 Stats via Premier League

He leads the charts again this term and it's no wonder that West Ham have been among the outfits eager to snap him up. Bayern Munich were the salient suitors, failing to wrap up a £69m deal last summer, but Palhinha has recently revealed that the Irons were also in the mix.

By replacing Moyes with Silva, the 28-year-old Palhinha could perhaps be convinced to finally make the move to east London, already tried and tested within his countryman's tactical set-up and enticed by the proposition of competing for an outfit with a regular presence on the continent.

Who knows? But Silva certainly seems to have cultivated the right mood at Fulham and there's every chance that he could be the perfect successor to ensure that West Ham continue to fight for success.