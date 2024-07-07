West Ham United's creative linchpin, Lucas Paqueta, may be heading back home. The 26-year-old midfielder, so much talent, so much gusto, could be on his way out after being charged by the FA for breaching betting rules.

The sanction, if he is found guilty, could be staggering, and while Paqueta denies all wrongdoing, his proposed transfer to Brasileiro Serie A side Flamengo could be his way out of England.

Signed from Lyon for a club-record £51m fee in 2022, Paqueta played an instrumental role under David Moyes, notching 27 goal contributions across his two campaigns - assisting Jarrod Bowen's winning goal in the Europa Conference League final in June 2023.

Lucas Paqueta's Premier League Stats Statistics 2022/23 2023/24 Matches played 28 31 Matches started 27 31 Goals 4 4 Assists 3 6 Pass completion 80% 75% Big chances created 3 12 Key passes per game 1.1 1.4 Dribbles per game 1.2 1.3 Recoveries per game 6.7 6.3 Tackles per game 2.5 2.3 Duels won per game 6.1 7.6 Stats via Sofascore

He is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, courted by Manchester City and hailed for his "mind-boggling" talent by one-time teammate Declan Rice.

West Ham need to find a replacement, for he does not look likely to be playing his football in east London come September.

West Ham eyeing Paqueta replacement

According to a report from HITC earlier this week, West Ham are among the clubs interested in signing Celtic star Matt O'Riley, who is attracting a host of suitors after an exemplary season in Scotland.

Southampton have been pushing to sign the Denmark international but are some way off with their £20m. Celtic are holding out for £30m, and given Paqueta's regrettable situation, the Hammers may now succeed in stealing ahead.

The report claims that West Ham have held talks to complete the signing, but with such intense interest, they will need to move quickly.

Matt O'Riley's 23/24 season in numbers

Celtic continued their imperious dominance in Scotland by beating off Rangers to win the Scottish Premiership before beating them off again to win the Scottish Cup final.

O'Riley played his part. Hailed for his "immense" qualities by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 25-year-old excelled through his all-encompassing performances in the middle of the park for the Hoops.

As per Sofascore, in the top flight, he started 37 matches for Celtic, posting 18 goals and supplying 13 assists, pushing forward from the centre and showcasing his multi-talented skill set, averaging 2.5 key passes, 1.0 dribbles, 5.6 ball recoveries, 4.6 successful duels and 1.7 tackles per game, also keeping it crisp with an 83% pass success rate.

His sharp passing accuracy belies his unceasing playmaking support and is simply an illustration of a top-class player performing at the height of his game.

Should he be found guilty, West Ham will rue the day that Paqueta deliberately attempted to draw fouls in Premier League matches, but by landing a player of O'Riley's acumen and hunger, there could yet be cause for optimism in east London.

What Matt O'Riley would bring to West Ham

Paqueta's likely exit must indeed be met with a sanguine response by the Hammers, for Julen Lopetegui is seeking to forge a successful career at the London Stadium and has already confirmed, through technical director Tim Steidten, that moves will be made in the transfer market.

Brazilian winger Luis Guimherme, aged 18, has already signed from Palmeiras in a £25.5m, while Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Max Kilman is closing on a £40m reunion with Lopetegui to bolster West Ham's backline.

While signing a centre-forward is one of the club's most pressing concerns, so too is ensuring O'Riley makes his way south to England's capital, with his "absolutely phenomenal consistency" - as has been said by manager Brendan Rodgers - something that could be an invaluable asset.

One could even go as far as to say that O'Riley is destined for the Premier League, with his athletically robust and tactically dynamic approach to his football suggesting that he can effectively deal with the division's myriad rigours.

Signed from MK Dons for £1.5m in January 2022, the impressive 6 foot 2 phenom has since chalked up 27 goals and 34 assists across all competitions, completing 121 appearances.

The Fulham academy product is tactically flexible in a way that could further see him effectively replace Paqueta, who featured both on the left and centrally for West Ham last season, operating as a No. 10 and in a deeper-lying playmaking role.

O'Riley's knack for weaving into the half spaces and maximising his string-pulling influence only strengths the argument, with Paqueta proving to be one of the most energetic and mobile midfielders in the English top flight last season, making - as reference above - 6.3 recoveries and winning 7.6 duels per game last term.

The Celtic sensation might not quite offer the same kind of steely roundedness but there's no question that he possesses an above-average grasp of the defensive game, (1.7 tackles and 4.6 duels per Premiership game).

Hailed as a "really special player" by one analyst ahead of his transfer from League One to Celtic, O'Riley has lifted himself through the gears to cement a place as one of Scottish football's foremost players.

Indeed, after another dominant campaign for Celtic, it was he who was awarded the club's Player of the Season, bearing testament to his instrumental role.

There's always something of a risk when bringing a talented but untested ace down to Premier League football, and O'Riley would not return to London without a certain measure of uncertainty, but the proof is in the pudding and Lopetegui must now maximise the creative brilliance of a player who could prove to be a worthy Paqueta successor and then some.

This is why the Hammers must ensure that they can fight off competition from their Premier League rivals to secure a deal for the Premiership sensation before the end of the summer transfer window.