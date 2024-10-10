West Ham were busy this summer equipping Julen Lopetegui with a fresh squad after David Moyes parted ways with the club, and the Hammers started planning for a return to European qualification spots.

The defence was addressed with the additions of Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whilst some attacking firepower was added through Niclas Füllkrug and Crysencio Summerville.

Midfield was also targeted, with Guido Rodriguez joining on free, and Carlos Soler arriving from PSG on loan. However, West Ham don’t seem to be finished with their midfield rebuild there, as there are already links sprouting ahead of the January window.

Guido Rodriguez's form at West Ham

Rodriguez joined from Real Betis on a free this summer and has since made eight appearances for the Hammers, totaling 563 minutes of football so far, and contributing to two clean sheets.

Perhaps his worst moment in West Ham colours so far was being subbed off after just 38 minutes against Chelsea, after the Hammers went down 2-0 in the first half against the Blues.

He was particularly poor on the day, struggling to win the midfield battle and overall looking very leggy and immobile in the middle of the park.

The 30-year-old could find himself with even more midfield competition come January, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a return to England, with West Ham's name being one of the ones mentioned.

According to reports by Milan Live this week, West Ham could be offered the chance to sign Loftus-Cheek from AC Milan in January, in a potential swap deal for Edson Alvarez. The 28-year-old could find himself back in London, having left Chelsea in 2023 to join the Italian side.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

The midfielder has made 48 appearances for the Italian giants, scoring ten goals and providing two assists in 3,427 minutes played.

Described as a "monster" by reporter Bobby Vincent, Loftus-Cheek previously made 155 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists.

He also had successful loan spells with both Crystal Palace and Fulham, so could we see him return to England for his final years?

Comparing Loftus-Cheek to the midfielder in question as part of a proposed swap deal (Alvarez), and the underperforming new signing, Rodriguez, the metrics show that the Milan star is far superior in multiple facets of progression, bettering both the West Ham midfielders in progressive passes and carries.

Loftus-Cheek vs Rodriguez & Alvarez Stats (per 90 mins) Loftus-Cheek Rodriguez Alvarez xG 0.06 0.02 0.00 Progressive Carries 2.54 0.17 0.37 Progressive Passes 4.92 2.54 4.44 Shots Total 0.79 0.81 0.71 Key Passes 1.11 0.17 1.48 Passes into Final Third 3.65 3.05 5.56 Shot-Creating Actions 3.17 1.19 2.96 Tackles 1.75 2.71 3.70 Aerials Won 0.95 1.19 1.11 Stats taken from FBref

The 28-year-old Englishman also produces the most shot-creating actions per 90, which is expected as he is the most attacking of the three.

Whilst the West Ham duo produce more defensive actions per 90, Loftus-Cheek is no slouch, often putting himself about in the middle, using his physical profile to win duels and help his team out of possession.

He would be a brilliant addition for the Hammers, adding a more physical yet elegant profile in deeper areas, who can add a progressive carrying toolset back to the side, something they have lacked since losing Declan Rice last summer.

With both Alvarez and Rodriguez underperforming, this could be exactly what Lopetegui needs to really start to get a tune out of his side.