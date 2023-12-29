West Ham could potentially sign a "top level" Premier League striker in January, and it is believed manager David Moyes is a big fan.

West Ham's transfer plans for January

The Hammers are in brilliant form overall so far this season, winning 10 of their last 14 matches in all competitions. Their impressive 2-0 win away to Arsenal has seen them climb to sixth in the table, just three points behind London rivals Spurs, and they've also sailed into the last 16 of the Europa League.

However, Moyes is apparently eager to shore up key areas of the squad in January, and West Ham are tipped to busy when the transfer window reopens (Fabrizio Romano).

The east Londoners appear light in certain positions, like centre-half, with the barely-seen Konstantinos Mavropanos and Angelo Ogbonna forced to come in against Arsenal and do a brilliant job in the absence of Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

West Ham have been linked with signing a new defender to give Moyes more options, with the Scotsman also eager to sign a new left-winger next month.

Michail Antonio's injury has also forced the Irons to play Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus as makeshift centre-forwards this season, and while they've performed exceptionally in parts, you could still make the case that Moyes needs another striker option.

West Ham have displayed an interest in Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy as one option, while Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is a name regularly mentioned by sections of the press.

West Ham could sign Nketiah

The Englishman, despite playing in nearly every Premier League game for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season, may well depart the Emirates mid-season.

Nketiah has scored five goals and assisted one other in his 18 league appearances for Arsenal, with journalist Malik Ouzia sharing an update on his future for The Evening Standard.

Detailing West Ham's "possible ins" next month, Ouzia names the forward, saying Nketiah could leave Arsenal and Moyes is a known admirer. The 24-year-old is apparently a candidate to strengthen West Ham's forward line, alongside PSG striker Hugo Ekitike who Moyes and co chased a deal for in the summer.

It appears Nketiah might well join West Ham as an option, depending on developments, and we believe he could be a good addition to Moyes' squad if they do end up pursuing a deal.

The former Leeds loanee is a proven Premier League player and still fairly young, with Arteta even calling him a "top-level" striker.

"Well to me he is top level,” said Arteta on Nketiah.

“He’s started nine out of our ten Premier League games, so that tells you how much we trust him and the importance he has in the team. I’m really happy for him, an academy player to experience a Premier League hat-trick. He needs to enjoy the moment, he fully deserves it, and hopefully there are many more to come.”