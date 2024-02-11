West Ham United will host Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon with the knowledge that failing to secure victory extends a winless run in all competitions to seven matches, but the squad are still in a good position.

Seventh in the Premier League and preparing for the last 16 in the Europa League, the Irons will be confident that they can cause an upset, having opened brightly against Manchester United last time out before being brushed aside after failing to convert chances.

Moreover, David Moyes' previous triumph was against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, and he will be eager to bag his third win of the season against his London rivals, sweeping into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a comprehensive 3-1 win back in November.

It would certainly hand Moyes some respite from the recent issues, stemming the stream of poor results that threaten United's hold on European contention - both Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United could leapfrog into seventh place, should results favour West Ham's rivals this weekend.

Against Arsenal, Moyes will be confident that his side can produce the performance that could serve as a launchpad for the closing stretch of the campaign, though he will have to do so without one of his most influential players.

West Ham team news vs Arsenal

Lucas Paqueta remains several weeks away from a return and is followed by the brooding cloud of a betting investigation that will reach its conclusion, whatever that may be, sooner rather than later.

In more positive news, veteran talisman Michail Antonio has returned to first-team training following a knee injury but will not be available for this weekend's contest.

Alphonse Areola was withdrawn at Old Trafford at half-time as a precaution but the Premier League's best stop-stopper this season should start between the sticks against Arsenal.

Kalvin Phillips could nullify Declan Rice

The majority of the team selection should be pretty straightforward, with an unchanged backline and Ben Johnson filling in at wide midfield to accommodate Mohammed Kudus' shift to the left flank, but one change that must be made is the return of Kalvin Phillips to the starting line-up.

West Ham signed the England international from Manchester City last month on a loan deal until the end of the season, having made just three starts in the top flight after signing for Pep Guardiola's side from Leeds United in a £45m deal in July 2022.

Phillips, aged 28, will be determined to ensure that this tough period does not define him but he certainly failed to hit the ground running in east London to turn the narrative on its head, making a couple of mistakes across the opening fixtures of his Irons career.

Nonetheless, Phillips is a proven Premier League star and has been hailed as a "monster" by former Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie in the past.

The 5 foot 9 Phillips ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and passes attempted and the top 16% for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref, with his elite crispness in possession essential as West Ham look to transition into attacking sequences effectively.

Furthermore, the 5 foot 9 star must be introduced from the opening against Arsenal to ensure that West Ham find success in the key central battle, particularly nullifying the shining qualities of Declan Rice, who Moyes knows a thing or two about.

Declan Rice: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing (No significant weaknesses) Concentration Interceptions Ball retention Source: WhoScored

Arsenal signed Rice from the London Stadium for £105m back in the summer and he has been the catalyst for Mikel Arteta's title-chasers this season, posting three goals and two assists over 23 Premier League matches, completing 91% of his passes, averaging 1.4 interceptions, 2.2 tackles, 5.1 ball recoveries and 4.3 successful duels per game.

The 25-year-old also ranks among the top 18% of midfielders for goals scored, the top 14% for pass completion and passes attempted, the top 9% for progressive passes, the top 20% for progressive carries and the top 10% for interceptions per 90.

He is absolutely sublime, but then West Ham supporters already know that, with the £240k-per-week phenom having completed 245 appearances for the club and winning the Europa Conference League before making the move to north London.

That said, he's not infallible and Phillips has the combative style to ensure that the Irons secure a galvanising victory to end this bleak spell that has seen an untimely exit from the FA Cup (by the hand of Championship team Bristol City) and has allowed the likes of Champions League-chasing Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur to create a gap in their own endeavours.

For example, Phillips was in scintillating form when Leeds returned to the Premier League in 2020/21, his mixture of ball-playing skills and industriousness in his defensive duties supercharging Marcelo Bielsa's system.

Indeed, as per Sofascore, the England international completed 85% of his passes in the Premier League during that campaign, averaging 1.3 key passes, 2.6 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 5.3 successful duels per game, also succeeding with 63% of his dribbles.

This talent has not dissipated; it's just dormant. And should he call upon the strengths that served him so well at Elland Road, attracting Manchester City's attention and instigating the lucrative, if inauspicious, transfer, then he could be the star man on a massive afternoon for West Ham.

It's not been the best of starts but then Phillips has languished on the fringe for some time now and will only improve and rekindle his best traits with regular minutes.

He has to start, especially given the importance of negating Rice's command in the engine room.