While West Ham United supporters have enjoyed their fair share of success under David Moyes' leadership, it feels like the Scotsman's reign is reaching a natural conclusion.

Unfortunately, the Irons' hopes of clinching a fourth successive season in European competition dangle by a thread at his late stage, with the ninth-placed Premier League side two points behind Newcastle United - who have a game in hand - and beset with a gruelling run of forthcoming fixtures.

Moyes has previously claimed that he has fresh terms on the table and that the situation will be resolved after the season finishes, but sporting director Tim Steidten seems to be scouring the market for a successor, with Ruben Amorim at the top of the list.

West Ham eyeing Ruben Amorim alternative

Amorim was understood to be West Ham's "top target", according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, earlier this week, though following crunch talks in London it appears that Amorim has taken a backseat, with alternative options now being explored.

One such option is Lille manager Paulo Fonseca, with GiveMeSport revealing that the Hammers wish to speak to the 51-year-old as they seek the right Moyes successor.

How West Ham could look under Paulo Fonseca

Fonseca has effectively stamped his style onto the Lille first-team squad and it is a brand of football that has no doubt enticed the Irons, with possession-heavy, attack-focussed play incorporated within a 4-2-3-1 formation - hinting at a seamless transition in east London.

Lille are fourth in Ligue 1 this season and have conceded as few goals as indomitable table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain (26), building once again after finishing tenth in 2021/22 - the year before Fonseca's appointment.

While West Ham are somewhat conservative under Moyes, there is no doubt that the discipline and collective understanding of the 60-year-old's hard-graft philosophy works a treat when the cogs click together - as evidenced by several years of continental qualification and triumph in the Europa Conference League last year.

As the video above, a brilliant insight into the Portuguese's many-layered tactical mind, conveys, Fonseca is willing to adapt and has done so throughout his professional career, recognising the strengths and weaknesses of his sides, the rigours and demands of the country's football and the best ways to find success.

Overlapping fullbacks and in-cutting wide forwards feature heavily, which could play into the shining attributes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus - the latter especially.

Why Mohammed Kudus could thrive under Fonseca

West Ham signed Kudus from Ajax in a £38m transfer last summer and the Ghana international has enjoyed some excellent moments throughout his first year in English football, scoring 13 goals and supplying four assists.

Kudus is a versatile and dynamic winger with, evidently, a clinical goal threat, having even been described as a "generational talent" by African journalist Gary Al-Smith in the past.

Mohammed Kudus: Top Stats vs Positional Peers Metric Percentile Goals scored Top 14% Successful take-ons Top 5% Tackles Top 4% Stats via FBref (Europe's top five leagues)

His clinical ability, electric ball progression and defensive work rate make him a dream fit for any manager, but Fonseca's style of play would be a particularly providential arrival for the 23-year-old's skill set, with the wide-moving full-backs opening space and allowing Kudus to drift inside and focus on breaking the opposition's net.

Given Fonseca's usual connection with his players and the previous praise that he is "perfect in the dressing room", as was said by Fabrizio Romano, it might just be the move to make for the West Ham board.

With the likes of Bowen and Kudus at his disposal, Fonseca - or any incoming manager for that matter - should well be licking their lips in excitement.