West Ham United have added another EFL star to their wanted list this summer, with The Northern Echo reporting that the Irons are keeping an eye on Daniel Ballard at Sunderland.

What is the latest West Ham United transfer news?

The Hammers have been busy trying to recruit fresh players this summer, as they prepare for another season of European football without their captain. They retained their spot in the Premier League and claimed Europa Conference League glory in 2022/23, so it spells another busy and tough season for the club, so they'll need to be prepared.

That has led to boss David Moyes already putting his finger in plenty of pies when it comes to potential transfer business. In terms of incomings, the former Everton manager has begun to search the EFL for more gems to bring up to the top flight. He's already begun talks over a potential deal for Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres for example, although the striker is also heavily linked with Portuguese outfit Sporting.

They've also got their eye on another forward recruit in Callum Hudson-Odoi, with West Ham enquring about his availability ahead of a potential bid for the player.

Are West Ham United signing Daniel Ballard?

It appears they're also looking to the Championship for other potential signings - and at the other end of the field too. That's because according to a report from The Northern Echo, the Hammers have placed Daniel Ballard of Sunderland on their wanted list.

The defender has been tracked by the Hammers for a while now it seems, with the top flight outfit watching him on a few occasions during the 2022/23 campaign. With Moyes now making defensive additions a priority, Ballard has been placed on his transfer radar. No official bid has yet been tabled for the player, but it looks like West Ham will certainly be weighing up an offer in the near future.

He's already very much appreciated in the game despite featuring predominantly in the Championship and being still in his youth. Football journalist Josh Bunting for example stated that Ballard can make switches of play look "effortless" and that he is "underrated" in terms of his passing ability and range.

The 23-year-old is impressing many with his all-round game then and West Ham would certainly benefit from having another option in their backline like the Sunderland man, who can play the ball out and defend well.