Fresh from their magical Europa Conference League triumph, West Ham can look to next season with a huge sense of optimism.

The club is set for a busy summer as they attempt to combat yet another year of European football and reinforcements are needed.

Therefore, the Irons have been linked with a sensational transfer for Lille’s Jonathan David.

What’s the latest on Jonathan David to West Ham?

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, the Ligue 1 club “expect to sell” the striker, and he will soon start to “seriously explore” his options.

The Canadian would reportedly “love” a move to the Premier League.

As well as the Hammers, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Napoli, and Paris Saint-Germain have been listed as other possible destinations for the 23-year-old.

Jacobs details that it could take offers of around €60m (£51m) for Lille to sanction his departure.

Who could Jonathan David replace at West Ham?

Since joining Lille in 2020, the 40-cap international has scored 52 goals in 112 Ligue 1 outings, with 24 of those coming this campaign.

The attacker was an integral component of a Lille side that won the French top-flight title in 2021, netting on 13 occasions.

From David Moyes’ perspective, adding a man of this pedigree and potency could be crucial for his sides’ progression, especially when considering how his current crop of strikers performed domestically.

Between Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio, and Danny Ings, this trio only scored ten times, with the latter bagging just twice.

Across 22 appearances in all competitions for the East Londoners, he has only started eight games and seems to lack the dynamism or predatory nature that is required.

Indeed, David has demonstrated himself to be a far more threatening force, meaning this signing would no doubt be bad news for the former Aston Villa striker.

The former Gent prodigy outperforms the Englishman over the last year for goals (94th percentile vs 70th percentile), touches in the box (91st percentile vs 71st percentile), chances created (70th percentile vs 20th percentile), and shots (73rd percentile vs 43rd percentile).

These stats show that David is more deadly in front of goal, but also has a more defining effervescence and intricacy which means he is a greater source of creativity.

At times, Ings has cut an isolated figure up top, but his lack of movement, pace, and attacking thrust hasn’t aided the situation and the thought of him starting next season will not fill any West Ham fans with great joy.

Described as a “phenomenon” by old Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck, David would emphatically improve the Hammers and make them a far more fearful outfit.

With this sensation potentially leading the line in the Europa League, who knows what the club could achieve