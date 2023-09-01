West Ham United are currently top of the Premier League table following their victory at Kenilworth Road, so supporters won't be worried about a lack of new additions on Deadline Day.

However, the Hammers did miss out on a golden opportunity to add quality depth to their defensive presence this evening, with a new update emerging on a target who wanted a move to the London Stadium.

Who were West Ham interested in on Deadline Day?

According to The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen wanted to join West Ham, despite being touted for another loan move back to Burnley this afternoon.

As per the report, the west London club agreed an initial loan with an obligation worth £31.5m for Maatsen, but the youth prospect was reluctant to agree to the deal as he preferred a move to remain in London, and it is now looking like he will stay at Stamford Bridge.

How good is Ian Maatsen?

The Hammers are currently unbeaten in the Premier League which will be a huge relief to David Moyes after losing a number of key players this summer, however, a missed opportunity to sign Maatsen will surely haunt the manager as they step into their Europa League campaign.

The left-back - who is a product of the famous Cobham academy - was one of the most promising prospects in the Championship last season during his season-long loan at Turf Moor, where he made huge contributions to Burnley's successful promotion back to the top flight.

Over 39 Championship appearances, the 21-year-old - once hailed as "hugely talented" by Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore - scored four goals, registered six assists, created a whopping 11 big chances and tallied up an 83% pass completion rate, as per Sofascore.

Not only that, the Netherlands native ranked in the top 20% of his positional peers across the eight leagues most similar to the Championship for non-penalty goals, assists, progressive carries, progressive passes and interceptions per 90 minutes played, offering a glimpse at his diverse skill set and strengths.

In fact, Maatsen would have been a dream replacement for Aaron Cresswell as he outperformed the Hammers full-back in a number of key attributes last season, albeit at a poorer level.

Indeed, those metrics included goal contributions (10 v 1), pass completion rate (80.6% v 77.8%), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.30 v 0.04), percentage of dribblers tackled (52.5% v 38.7%) and successful take-ons (40.3% v 28.6%), as per FBref.

Cresswell is now 32 years old and his current contract with the east London club will expire at the end of this season, so it will definitely feel like a huge chance has been missed for the Hammers to not only sign a worthy and youthful successor, but a potential upgrade on the left-back.

With that being said, there is no doubt it will be disappointing for West Ham supporters that Maatsen couldn't complete a deal with the club this summer, however, should he stay at Chelsea it could still present an opportunity for the future if the youngster is open to a move in January.