West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura, in a deal which could see David Moyes finally get rid of veteran full-back Aaron Cresswell.

Could West Ham sign Jordan Zemura?

According to 90min, the Hammers are currently leading the race for the 23-year-old left-back, who could leave the Cherries this summer after a contract dispute which saw him dropped by Gary O'Neill for last weekend's 1-0 win over Liverpool.

The Zimbabwe international saw a one-year extension triggered in March 2022 but is yet to agree to a new deal at the Vitality Stadium, meaning he could be free to join the Hammers at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

Could Zemura replace Cresswell at West Ham?

Zemura would enjoy a breakthrough campaign last season as the Cherries earned promotion to the Premier League, contributing an impressive three goals and one assist in 33 appearances, averaging a strong 6.91 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Former manager Scott Parker was full of praise for the left-back after he grabbed a brace in a 3-0 win against Barnsley.

He said: "He’s been excellent since he’s come in and got the shirt. Today was a fine performance from him and I think we all realise that you guys watching, you can see, that he’s an attack-minded full-back, gets us up the pitch and got lovely a forward drive about him.

"Defensively, I think he’s improving and done very well again today. He was part of a back four that kept a clean sheet.

"I was very pleased with him as from the minute I first walked in he’s someone that’s shown me he wants the shirt, shown me he wants to improve, work hard and has earned the right to get his opportunity. Now he’s relishing it."

This season has been more of a struggle for the young defender, however, as he boasts a far-less-impressive 6.46 average rating across his 19 appearances in the top flight, but he has been part of a Bournemouth side who have conceded the most goals in the league.

However, in a more solid Premier League outfit, the youngster could show off his attacking talents and get back to his best, replacing the veteran Cresswell.

Indeed, this summer must surely bring an end to the left-back's nine-year stay with the Hammers.

The 33-year-old has lost his regular starting spot to Emerson and has struggled on his rare appearances in the Premier League, averaging a 6.67 rating from WhoScored, with no goals or assists in the top flight.

June 2023 marks the end of his current contract at the London Stadium and the ageing defender must not be handed a new deal by Moyes.

If Zemura can live up to his potential and replicate his performances from the Championship, then he could prove to be the ideal replacement on a free transfer for the Hammers.