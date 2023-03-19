West Ham United have been linked with Bristol City star Alex Scott recently and the Englishman could replace the misfiring Lucas Paqueta in David Moyes' side.

Could West Ham sign Alex Scott?

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on signing the 19-year-old, who has established himself as a regular with the Robins in recent seasons.

The England U21 international is rated at £25m by the Championship side and recently caught the eye of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for his performance against the Citizens at Ashton Gate, with the Spaniard labelling him an "unbelievable player" after the game.

Bristol City’s player pathway manager Brian Tinnion was also full of praise for Scott when he broke into the Robins' first team as a 17-year-old.

He said: "His work rate and his desire to learn has been unbelievable.

"He has every single attribute you would want in a professional footballer. He can tackle, he’s great with both feet, he can head the ball, his delivery is good and his overall quality is great.

"He lets his football do the talking and he’s getting better all the time. We are really excited about his future."

Despite being just 19, Scott already has 85 senior appearances under his belt at Ashton Gate, in which he has an impressive six goals and seven assists from midfield.

This season has seen the teenage midfielder register one goal and four assists in the second tier, with WhoScored awarding him a strong 6.89 rating for his performances.

Not only is this average rating better than anyone bar Declan Rice in West Ham's squad, he would also have the most assists had he replicated those performances at the London Stadium.

This emphasises the quality that Scott could add to the Irons, as well as the dearth of attacking quality currently available to Moyes, which has been a significant factor in their surprise regression so far this campaign, with relegation still a very real possibility for the Hammers.

West Ham were no doubt hoping that the club-record arrival of Lucas Paqueta in the summer would aid the club in the final third after he had hit nine goals and six assists in Ligue 1 last season, but the Brazilian is yet to live up to expectations in a Hammers shirt.

The 25-year-old has just two goals and two assists in 18 Premier League appearances, with WhoScored awarding him a 6.80 average rating, which is arguably disappointing considering West Ham spent £51m on bringing him to the London Stadium.

It would be a bold decision by Moyes to ditch the Brazilian for Scott in the summer, but if his performances do not improve, then why not replace him with a talented young Englishman who looks destined for the very top.