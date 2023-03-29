West Ham United have reportedly made contact with Velez Sarsfield over a possible deal for 17-year-old wonderkid Gianluca Prestianni and the Argentine could prove to be the Hammers' next Carlos Tevez.

Could West Ham sign Prestianni?

According to Tutto Mercato Web, West Ham have been in contact with the Argentinian side about a deal for the teenage forward but could struggle to complete a move because of their current predicament in the Premier League.

David Moyes' side find themselves 18th in the top flight after some woeful recent performances, and relegation to the Championship would no doubt prove disastrous after their recent successes at the London Stadium.

Prestianni reportedly has a release clause of just €12m (£10.5m) so wouldn't be an expensive option for the Hammers this summer, although Benfica and Sevilla are also seemingly keen on a deal and have already offered a fee with the hope of securing a deal for the young talent.

Is Prestianni the next Tevez?

Such is the 17-year-old's reputation that Roberto Mancini is already trying to call him up for the Italian national side, for whom he also has citizenship, which suggests that his market value will only rise further if he can feature for the Azzurri's first team.

Prestianni's one goal came in a 4-0 win earlier this month, when he kept his composure to brilliantly find the net, which saw him dubbed a "jewel" by Argentine journalist Fabian Godoy.

The teenager, who is capable of playing on either flank, has scored once and assisted once in his first ten appearances for Velez Sarsfield and was recently named on the NXGN list of the top 50 wonderkids in the world, where he was likened to the legendary Lionel Messi.

They also claim he has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, which suggest that if he were to arrive at the London Stadium this summer, it would be a coup on par with the Hammers' signing of Tevez back in 2006.

The striker had impressed at the World Cup and attracted interest from some of the Premier League's top teams but would join alongside Javier Mascherano in a controversial summer deal, which later saw the Hammers fined £5.5m.

However, the fine was almost certainly worth the money when you consider the impact that Tevez had in his brief time in east London, as he contributed seven goals and three assists, including the winner on the final day as West Ham won 1-0 against champions Manchester United to retain their Premier League status.

He would move to Old Trafford that summer but left a West Ham hero, so the idea of signing another exciting young Argentine talent is surely a mouthwatering prospect for Hammers fans.