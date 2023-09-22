David Moyes cemented himself in the West Ham United history books earlier this year as he lifted the Europa Conference League trophy at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Scottish boss secured the club their first piece of silverware since 1980 and their first European trophy since 1965, which means that he won the first competition of many current supporters' lifetimes with the win over Fiorentina.

He has enjoyed two spells in charge of the Hammers and has been in his current term in the hot seat since December 2019. The former Everton chief has led the team to two top-seven finishes in the Premier League to go along with his success in Europe.

During this time, the ex-Manchester United manager has overseen a number of excellent signings in the transfer market who have been superb additions for the club.

Moyes has been able to unearth some gems, such as Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, and one player he struck gold with was right-back Vladimir Coufal.

How much was Coufal worth at Slavia Prague?

At the time of his move to the London Stadium in October 2020, Transfermarkt valued the talented full-back at €2m (£1.7m) after he had spent two years with his Slavia Prague.

Coufal racked up 88 appearances in all competitions in little more than two seasons with his former club and caught the eye with his ability to bomb forward and make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

The Czech Republic international produced seven goals and nine assists from right-back in total as he showcased his quality on the ball.

He also accumulated some valuable experience in the Champions League during the 2019/20 campaign with Slavia. The imposing defender averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.74 across six matches in a group that consisted of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, and Inter, which means that he was able to compete against some of the biggest teams in Europe.

Coufal held his own in those matches with a duel success rate of 54% to go along with 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game for his side, as per Sofascore. The quality of the opposition did not stop him from being able to dominate from a physical perspective and he was able to win possession back for his team on a regular basis.

This means that the Czech defender was able to display his quality on and off the ball during his time with Slavia as he showcased his attacking prowess domestically and his defensive strength in Europe against tougher opponents.

His two years there also came after the attack-minded full-back chipped in with six goals and ten assists in 156 matches for Slovan Liberec in his home country.

Coufal's performances for Slavia, however, were enough to convince Moyes to swoop for his services ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and the Scottish boss' decision has turned out to be an inspired one.

How many appearances has Coufal made for West Ham?

The 31-year-old ace has amassed 113 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions to date since his move to the London Stadium in 2020.

He immediately nailed down a place in the starting XI and enjoyed a terrific first season in England with his consistently impressive displays at right-back for Moyes.

Coufal averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 across 34 Premier League starts throughout the 2020/21 term, which was the fifth-highest score at the club - behind Declan Rice, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, and Jesse Lingard.

The Czech Republic international caught the eye with his superb defensive work as he made 3.3 tackles and interceptions per game to go along with a duel success rate of 57%, as per Sofascore. No West Ham player made more tackles (2.1) per match than the former Slavia star and only four players made more interceptions per clash.

He also provided an excellent attacking outlet down the right flank with 1.3 key passes per game and seven assists in total, which placed him second within the squad in both statistics - behind Cresswell.

The experienced defender, who created nine 'big chances' for his teammates that season, then started 25 Premier League matches during the 2021/22 campaign and followed that up with 24 starts in the division the following term.

Coufal also played a big role in the club's Europa Conference League success last season as he started nine matches, including the final, and delivered quality at both ends of the pitch.

He made 1.7 key passes and 2.3 tackles and interceptions per game for his side to go along with an average Sofascore rating of 6.94, which was higher than both Soucek and Lucas Paqueta's respective scores.

How much is Coufal worth now?

At the time of writing (22/09/2023), Transfermarkt have his value at €9m (£7.8m) and this is a significant rise of 350% from the initial €2m that he was valued at in 2020 at the time of his move from Slavia.

This shows that Moyes struck gold with the signing of the Czech star, who the Scottish boss hailed as "ambitious", as he has gone on to be a reliable performer for the Hammers over the course of a number of years.

Coufal has proven himself to be a dependable Premier League option at right-back, who can hold his own defensively whilst also providing a threat going forward, and that has been reflected in his soaring market value over the last three years.

He also remains an integral part of the team at the age of 31 as the impressive full-back has started all five of the club's top-flight games this season and registered one assist.

Along with that, the £52k-per-week gem has made 4.2 tackles and interceptions per game to win the ball back for his side on a consistent basis. He ranks joint-second and joint-fifth within the squad for tackles and interceptions respectively, which shows that he is one of the best at the club when it comes to disrupting the opposition's attacks.

Hopefully, Coufal will be able to maintain his form and enjoy yet another strong season at right-back for West Ham and increase his market value by even more, to hammer home the point that Moyes hit the jackpot by signing him from Slavia.