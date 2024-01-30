West Ham United are now thought to be eyeing a late January move for one club's £25 million player, alongside the heavily linked Al-Ittihaf forward Jota and FC Norsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman.

West Ham exploring deals for Osman and Jota

Despite having been in talks over signing the latter player for quite a while, and soon after they put pen to paper on a loan deal for Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, so far a move to east London has failed to materialise for Osman.

There are discrepancies over why that is, with some reliable sources suggesting that Nordsjaelland's demands are the issue (Fabrizio Romano). Others, like B.T football correspondent Farzam Abolhosseini, who actually broke West Ham's interest in Osman, are saying they issues surround his representation.

However, despite this roadblock in negotiations, it is believed a potential deal for the Ghanaian talent is still on. An Osman move to West Ham has stalled but not totally off, according to widespread reports, but it is also believed they're weighing up Jota as an alternative.

The Portuguese has been heavily linked with a move to east London as he seeks an exit from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad not even registering him as a member of their domestic squad.

However, there are real tax issues which could make this agreement a difficult one, as Jota would stand to lose a major chunk of his salary if he were to make a Premier League switch. The complicated matter is explained best by West Ham Way writer Joe Davis on X.

In any case, both Jota and Osman remain firmly on David Moyes' radar as we fast approach January deadline day. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, though, says another player is attracting late West Ham interest as well.

West Ham eyeing late Trevoh Chalobah move with Jota and Osman

Indeed, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah remains out of Mauricio Pochettino's plans, and this is said to have turned a few heads at the London Stadium.

Sheth, taking to X with a January update, says West Ham are eyeing a late move to sign Chalobah, coming after reports that they're willing to sign a centre-back if Nayef Aguerd seals a late transfer away.

The 24-year-old can play at centre-back, in the full-back areas and even in midfield - which would make him a useful asset for Moyes. Chalobah's reported price tag of around £25 million is also realistic from a West Ham perspective, with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard calling him a "delight" behind-the-scenes.

Of course, the Englishman's injury problems will also be a concern for Moyes, so it will be interesting to see if they advance.