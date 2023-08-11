West Ham United are running out of time to rebuild their squad after a long summer of high-profile outgoings, and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on West Ham's interest in Folarin Balogun?

According to The Independent's Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney, the Hammers are in the race to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

As per a report written for the publication, Delaney has claimed that the Irons are emerging as the main competitors to secure Balogun's signature alongside Monaco who are also interested, with a Premier League move looking like the most attractive prospect for the player.

It is noted that the Gunners have set a price tag of at least £40m, with West Ham one of the few clubs in a position to meet the valuation.

How good is Folarin Balogun?

Despite an extremely slow start in the transfer market, the East London club have finally secured their first new addition with Edson Alvarez joining to bolster the midfield presence.

David Moyes will surely be thrilled that reinforcements are now being acquired and will have a much clearer assessment of what is needed over the remaining weeks of the transfer window when he leads his team out in their Premier League opener against Bournemouth tomorrow.

Whilst the spotlight has been on the replacement for generational talent and club captain Declan Rice, there is definitely room for improvement in several key areas of the pitch and particularly in the forward line, due to the departure of Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta - the Italian having scored just three league goals last season.

As a result, the signing of Balogun could be a great piece of business for the Hammers this summer and would certainly bolster the quality in the attacking threat, especially if the Arsenal star could emulate his performances and output from last season whilst on loan with Stade de Reims.

Over 37 Ligue 1 appearances, the 22-year-old - once hailed a "real talent" by Reims manager Will Still - scored 21 goals, registered two assists and created eight big chances, as well as averaging one key pass and 1.6 shots on target per game.

Not only that, Balogun ranks in the top 10% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for shots on goal and progressive passes received, whilst ranking fourth in the entirety of Ligue 1 for goals scored and carries into the penalty area, as well as ranking third for shots in total, as per FBref.

Owing to his keen eye for goal, the Arsenal outcast could form a dream partnership with Jarrod Bowen next season in the final third, as the winger's creativity, consistency and selfless approach to his game could provide the USA-born striker with numerous opportunities to convert chances.

Last season, the West Ham talisman proved on many occasions across all competitions how influential he can be in the final third with 13 goals and eight assists tallied up, so combining Bowen and Balogun's tenacity in front of goal could be a nightmare for opponents.

Cutting in from the right wing onto his preferred left foot, the Englishman could well be the man to provide quality service to the Gunners ace, having notably created nine big chances in the league last season - the most of any player in the West Ham squad.

With that being said, if the Irons could get a deal over the line for Balogun it would put the team in a great position to compete comfortably this season and could allow Moyes to significantly improve the attacking threat following Scamacca's departure.