West Ham United have endured a season to forget, domestically anyway, as they are currently fighting to retain their place in the Premier League after winning just eight matches in the league all term.

David Moyes’ men have reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League following their 4-1 victory over Gent on Thursday evening, however even another wonderful European run would make up for losing their top flight status come the end of the campaign.

Far too many players haven’t kicked on from last season and this has been a key detrimental effect. Jarrod Bowen registered 31 goal contributions last term, yet he has managed only 16 this season, while Michail Antonio netted ten times in the league last season, yet only has three so far in 2022/23.

One of the biggest disappointments is the drop in form of Tomas Soucek, who hasn’t thrived as he did during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Czech international has registered just one goal and has averaged only 0.4 key passes and 38 touches per game this season, which is a vast drop off from five goals, 0.6 key passes and 52 touches per game from last term, and it’s evident that Moyes must finally drop the 28-year-old.

But who could replace him outside of the transfer window?

The Scot must take a dive into the West Ham academy where there is a youngster who could make an impression.

Who is Freddie Potts?

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has been a regular for the U21 side this season, playing 21 matches in the Premier League 2, grabbing three assists while he has also made two appearances for the senior side in the group stages of the Conference League, already demonstrating that he can mix it in the first team.

Across two matches in the EFL Trophy last year, Potts was sensational, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.5/10 and even grabbing a goal against Cheltenham for his troubles.

The youngster is clearly excellent in position, averaging 61 touches per game while completing 88% of his passes and this ability to control the play from the middle of the pitch is something Moyes has been lacking this term

By making 4.5 tackles and three clearances per game along with winning a staggering 70% of his duels in the two matches against senior opposition, his defensive ability is solid and this should push Moyes into giving him more minutes heading into the final stages of the campaign.

The Hammers' U16s coach Gerard Prenderville lauded Potts as someone that was “composed, ticks things over nicely and takes it forward when he needs to” and this praise looked as though it had a positive effect considering the excellent form he has displayed since August.

Potts may have already made a couple of appearances for the senior side, but next season, Moyes should ditch the underperforming Soucek and take a risk by unleashing the teen starlet.