West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer and David Moyes could ditch Hammers flop Gianluca Scamacca for the impressive Swede.

Could West Ham sign Gyokeres?

West Ham have been heavily linked with the former Brighton man in recent months with Football Insider reporting today that the Hammers are ready to submit a bid for the young forward.

The same website also reported earlier this week that Coventry are resigned to losing the impressive 24-year-old should they fail to win promotion to the Premier League this season, with Mark Robins' side currently sitting just outside the playoffs in the second tier.

If the Hammers can remain in the Premier League, then it seems as if they will have a good chance of bringing in the £20m-rated star, although they will be forced to compete with the likes of Leeds United, Everton, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham for the in-demand striker.

Could Gyokeres replace Scamacca at West Ham?

There is no doubt that Gyokeres has been one of the best players in the Championship so far this campaign, as he boasts 18 goals and eight assists in just 38 appearances so far this campaign, with a superb 7.19 average rating from WhoScored for his performances.

EFL pundit Sam Parkin recently suggested that Gyokeres is "better than the strikers at a lot of clubs at the bottom of the [Premier League] table" and that claim certainly seems to hold true when you consider Scamacca's woeful form since his summer switch from Sassuolo.

The Italy international has managed three goals and no assists in 16 top-flight appearances so far this campaign, with a shocking 6.50 average rating from WhoScored.

He has also averaged far fewer shots (1.9 vs 3.1), key passes (0.8 vs 1.6) and dribbles (0.4 vs two) per game this season, which suggests that, on current form, Gyokeres is the far better all-round striker.

Robins sang his striker's praises after a goal on the opening day against Sunderland, saying:

“He is what you see. He’s not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination but he has some unbelievable ability - power, technique. He has got everything in his locker and that desire and hunger to score goals."

The 6 foot 2 forward has certainly lived up to that praise with his performances for both club and country this season, notching a goal and an assist in Sweden's 5-0 win over Azerbaijan in the international break.

It seems certain that Gyokeres will be a Premier League player next season and if the Hammers can maintain their top-flight status, he could be the ideal man to aid their goalscoring woes, even if it means Moyes getting rid of another disappointing big-money signing in Scamacca.