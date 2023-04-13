West Ham United face Gent in the Europa Conference League tonight, with David Moyes' side hoping to put one foot in the semi-finals with a positive result against the Belgian side.

The east London side are considered one of the favourites to bring home the trophy, having won every game in the competition so far this season, and they will want to continue that trend against a side that currently sits fourth in the Belgian Pro League.

The Hammers bounced back from a heavy defeat against Newcastle United with a vital 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend but with Arsenal to come on Sunday, Moyes will surely be tempted to rest some of his squad for the game at the Ghelamco Arena today.

How should West Ham line up against Gent?

Here is how Football FanCast expects Moyes to line his side up for the first leg, with seven changes from the side that started in the 1-0 triumph at Craven Cottage.

(4-2-3-1): Areola (GK); Coufal (RB), Zouma (CB), Aguerd (CB), Emerson (LB); Rice (CM), Downes (CM); Paqueta (CAM), Cornet (RW), Benrahma (LW); Ings (ST).

Lukasz Fabianski may have returned from his recent fractured eye socket injury but Alphonse Areola has been the starter for West Ham throughout the Europa Conference League campaign and the Frenchman should start in between the sticks tonight.

Although the Hammers kept an impressive clean sheet against Fulham, Moyes may choose to rest Angelo Ogbonna and restore Nayef Aguerd to the starting line up in the hope that he can regain some confidence after his nightmare against Newcastle where he was caught on the ball for Callum Wilson's second of the clash.

Similarly, Emerson comes back in for Aaron Cresswell at left-back, as it wouldn't be a surprise to see the experienced Englishman get the nod against Arsenal, while Vladimir Coufal and Kurt Zouma complete the back four.

Tomas Soucek will surely finally be dropped by Moyes having produced some woeful recent displays, earning Sofscore ratings of 5.9 and 6.3 against Southampton and Newcastle respectively.

As a result, summer signing Flynn Downes partners Declan Rice in the middle of the park, with Lucas Paqueta returning to the side in a more advanced midfield role.

It's all change on the wing as Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals are rested, with Maxwel Cornet handed a rare start on the right, while Said Benrahma, who has proven himself "unplayable" in Europe before in the opinion of Joe Cole, replaces Pablo Fornals on the left.

Michail Antonio is rested up top, with Danny Ings keeping his starting role as the lone striker, in the hope that he too can regain some confidence having scored in just one match since his January switch from Aston Villa.