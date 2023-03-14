West Ham's summer of 2022 is quickly looking like one to forget from a transfer perspective.

The likes of Maxwel Cornet, Gianluca Scamacca and Thilo Kehrer have failed to live up to expectations at the London Stadium, due to various problems with injuries, fitness and poor form.

However, David Moyes' worst signing looks to have been Flynn Downes, as the midfielder has barely featured since his move from Swansea City.

Should West Ham ditch Flynn Downes?

The Hammers confirmed the signing of Downes in July 2022, with the 24-year-old joining for £12m having been a regular for Russell Martin's side in the Championship the season prior.

Downes had only joined the Swans in the summer of 2021, having progressed through Ipswich Town's academy, where he would make 99 appearances in total, contributing three goals and four assists.

It was something of a gamble by the Hammers to invest so heavily in a player that arguably wasn't pulling up any trees in the second tier, as he managed just one goal and two assists in 37 league appearances last season, averaging a disappointing 6.59 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

It is perhaps no surprise that he has struggled with the transition to the Premier League, making just four starts so far this campaign, with Moyes understandably preferring a midfield trio of Lucas Paqueta, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek.

It says a lot that even with the Hammers languishing just above the relegation spots, Moyes has barely turned to Downes in this tumultuous campaign, with 393 minutes of Premier League action under his belt.

The Scottish manager made it clear that he was disappointed with the Englishman's impact earlier in the season, saying:

“The things I’ve seen of him, he needs to do better and we’re already [working at that] but we’ll get him a game when we can. All the players have to earn it and I have to find a way of winning most of the games.

“If it takes me putting the better players out to win, well I want to win. I’m not putting the boys out just to lose and say ‘I’m giving them a game.’ I want to win the games.”

If Downes were a young prospect who looked to have a bright future, then perhaps the attitude towards him would be different, but the reality is that he is a 24-year-old with plenty of experience in the lower leagues, and he wasn't cheap at £12m.

The £25k-per-week midfielder has to show a lot more at the London Stadium, otherwise, Moyes will surely soon be forced to get rid before his West Ham career has really even begun.