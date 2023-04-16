Insider ExWHUEmployee has handed West Ham United a big boost ahead of kick-off as David Moyes has a "virtually fully fit squad".

What's the latest West Ham team news?

The Hammers will play host to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in what looks to be a tough task for the team 15th in the division.

At least their plight for Premier League survival was aided by a 1-0 away win at Fulham last time out. Though fatigue may play a part as they travelled to Belgian mid-week to pick up a 1-1 draw with Gent.

With that being the case, manager Moyes will no doubt be relieved to have plenty of options to pick from when his team lines up against the Gunners.

Indeed, only Italian forward Gianluca Scamacca looks set to be out as he needs to have an operation on his knee that could put an end to his season.

This means the only real issue for Moyes is who he needs to play. Indeed, while writing an update on The West Ham Way Patreon page, Ex noted that he faces a "dilemma" on whether to recall Lucas Paqueta.

He began: "West Ham go into the clash against top of the table Arsenal with a virtually fully fit squad to choose from."

But added: "There is a dilemma in midfield as to whether he decides to recall a fit Lucas Paqueta, who made an impact when coming on in Europe or keep with two upfront in Ings and Antonio. He also has to decide whether Maxwell Cornet is ready to start a game yet."

Is Lucas Paqueta fit for West Ham?

The Brazilian midfielder has been out recently with an issue that saw him miss the win over Fulham last weekend. He did, however, return to play 16 minutes off the bench against Gent – and so is presumably fit enough to be involved against the Gunners.

Seeing as he has 29 games in total for West Ham in his debut season, you might expect Paqueta to come right back into the starting team. But Moyes' men managed just fine without him in that last league game.

What's more, he played the full 90 in the game prior which saw the Hammers thumped 5-1 at home by Newcastle United. After the game, the injured midfielder was replaced by an attacker with Danny Ings coming into the team against Fulham.

Seeing as the striker netted in the week against Gent, Moyes may not want to take him out of the team. He may of course feel as though it would be too risky to play two strikers against Arsenal and so maybe Michail Antonio will drop to the bench, with Ings alone up top and Paqueta in to make a midfield three.

Evidently, Moyes has much to consider.