Highlights West Ham have reached an agreement to sign a new £34m forward on deadline day.

They score a goal once every 128 minutes.

Described as a 'revelation', the attacker is one of the best young prospects in European football.

West Ham United could still be yet to add more new additions in the final hours of Transfer Deadline Day, and now a promising new update has emerged on a target.

Who will West Ham sign on transfer deadline day?

According to SPORTS ZONE, West Ham have reached a full agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike.

The French news outlet revealed on Twitter:

"EXCL. As revealed exclusively yesterday, Hugo Ekitike and West Ham are in agreement. Paris is still pushing him towards Frankfurt, but at 2 p.m. there is still no agreement with the German club. Negotiations are continuing.

"If it's up to Hugo Ekitike, he will join West Ham."

What are Hugo Ekitike's strengths?

There is no doubt that bringing in a more youthful presence in the centre-forward role would be desirable in the dying hours of the summer transfer window, and Ekitike could be exactly what David Moyes needs.

The club's all-time top goalscorer, Michail Antonio, is now 33 years old whilst his position competitor Danny Ings turned 31 over the summer and is currently being linked with a last minute exit to join Everton, so there is certainly a real urgency to start planning for the future of the centre-forward role in east London.

Ekitike has not had the best time since he joined PSG from Stade de Reims and has struggled for game-time due to the competitive nature of the Ligue 1 champions' impressive forward line, stumping the young player's consistency in front of goal.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old remains one of the hottest young attacking prospects across the top five European leagues - ranking in the top 10% of his positional peers for assists, pass completion and interceptions per 90 minutes played, as well as ranking in the top 25% for successful take-ons, blocks and tackles, as per FBref.

Not only that, Ekitike - once hailed a "revelation" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - has scored 24 goals and registered 11 assists over his short career so far, with a goal contribution every 128 minutes, according to Transfermarkt. That type of consistency in the final third would no doubt do wonders for Moyes' attack.

Beyond that end product in the final third, the Frenchman can offer another attractive attribute to Moyes in his positional versatility as Ekitike is capable of being effective in not only the centre-forward role, but has also been deployed on the left wing too in the past, meaning he could potentially provide depth in the wider positions.

It was reported last night by SPORTS ZONE that West Ham are prepared to meet PSG's valuation of their young talent which is believed to be €40m (£34m), however, it remains to be seen what the full agreement will be should the club's hierarchy push forward in completing a deal.

With that being said, it would be a major coup if the Hammers could seal a deal for Ekitike in the next few hours as he is a promising and exciting youth prospect who could develop into a total game-changer at the London Stadium with consistent game time.